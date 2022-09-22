Boy oh boy, DeSantis, Ducey, and Abbott really blew up the Left’s narrative about how our country should be welcoming to illegal immigrants and that anyone who opposes them coming over our southern border is a xenophobic racist. That’s what we think they’re really angry about. Not that DeSantis sent 48 people to a luxury island or Abbott sent dozens to Kamala Harris’ front yard – they’re not angry about the people.

They’re angry because the narrative has been broken.

So they’re working overtime to pretend these governors are kidnapping and trafficking illegal immigrants … meanwhile ignoring the fact that the Biden administration has been doing this very same thing for months now. AG Hamilton was good enough to explain it to the media very s-l-o-w-l-y in a thread:

It's rather obvious from reading articles and some of the responses that a lot of people in the media still don't understand the purpose of the Abbot/Ducey etc. "stunts" or what is the complaint. So let me simplify for those actually interested: — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2022

Maybe the media will get it if AG breaks out the puppets and crayons.

Policies at the border have created a crisis by incentivizing unsustainable migration with inhumane conditions for migrants and substantial harm to Americans near the border. & the people who support those policies don’t care or want to solve it bc they aren’t directly impacted. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2022

Awww, so promising illegal immigrants a bunch of free stuff is actually dangerous … who’da thunk?

That's why when NYC Mayor Adams says the biggest city in America can't support a level of migrants that's a fraction of what border towns are regularly facing but also that he doesn't think anything should change at the border, it's rather revealing. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2022

The Leftists and Democrats complaining about their poor blue cities not being able to handle dozens of illegal immigrants when our southern border handles thousands is very telling indeed. They are very generous with other people’s money and communities.

And while it's nice the residents of MV got a photo-op in before they had less than 50 migrants shipped out a day later to a nearby base, the towns dealing with this on a daily basis simply don't have an option and the feds are doing nothing to fix the situation. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2022

There’s the key.

The feds are doing NOTHING to fix the situation.

But by GAWD they moved those 48 illegal immigrants from Martha’s Vineyard within 44 hours. Yup.

And again this isn't just about improving life for those near the border, security, or even solving the resource problem, but also about getting rid of the bad incentivizes that are creating dangerous/inhumane conditions for migrants. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 19, 2022

It’s about a political narrative that frames the people who actually have to deal with this situation every day as villains by the same people who freaked out when a few dozen showed up in their blue communities.

That’s the issue, that’s the story.

Now imagine if the media actually bothered to report THAT.

***

***

