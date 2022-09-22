Guys, we hope you’re ready to hear this because it’s pretty big.

Like Earth-shattering scary.

You know Bill Melugin? The reporter?

WELL … apparently Bill is a good lookin’ dude.

RIGHT?!

He even worked at Abercrombie and Fitch!!!

Woof, Politico needs to get a life:

If only Bill looked more like Brian Stelter …

Too soon?

How dare he work during college! — Laura Kaye (@NonsenseEnd) September 22, 2022

RIGHT?! Worked and was good looking?! MONSTER!

Gross; they’re trying to imply he isn’t qualified for his current job because of how he looks and because he used to work retail. I thought it was only women who have to deal with this crap from the media incels , apparently not. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 22, 2022

Yup. They’re doing to him exactly what they claim evil men do to women.

Pathetic.

We must objectify anyone that we disagree with. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 22, 2022

Okay but hear me out: He’s pretty hot. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) September 22, 2022

*cough cough*

Ha!

This is big, I had no idea television news outlets headhunt for good looking people. — Henry Chinaski, Universally Muted Opinions (@ashsoles) September 22, 2022

they mad cuz he’s effective. — AvntieVodka 📷I take pictures📷 (@HeddyNajjar) September 22, 2022

That’s it exactly. He’s effective so they’re trying to paint him as just another pretty face.

And that’s pretty damn sexist, just sayin’.

