Guys, we hope you’re ready to hear this because it’s pretty big.

Like Earth-shattering scary.

You know Bill Melugin? The reporter?

WELL … apparently Bill is a good lookin’ dude.

RIGHT?!

He even worked at Abercrombie and Fitch!!!

Woof, Politico needs to get a life:

If only Bill looked more like Brian Stelter …

Too soon?

Trending

RIGHT?! Worked and was good looking?! MONSTER!

Yup. They’re doing to him exactly what they claim evil men do to women.

Pathetic.

*cough cough*

Ha!

That’s it exactly. He’s effective so they’re trying to paint him as just another pretty face.

And that’s pretty damn sexist, just sayin’.

***

Related:

What is she SMOKIN’?! Nancy Pelosi thanks Biden for the integrity of our borders and ‘bringing people together’ and people have THOUGHTS (watch)

Matt Walsh has just THREE WORDS for ‘Progressive Christian’ calling him a terrible human and claiming he will ‘reap what he’s sown’

AG explains very S-L-O-W-L-Y to our pals in the media what the purpose of Abbott/DeSantis’ ‘illegal immigrants stunts’ really is in PERFECT thread

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill MeluginPolitico