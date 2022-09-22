We’ve always known Nancy Pelosi is full of it but WOOF, you guys. This is impressively obnoxious even for Pelosi and considering the things she’s said in the past you know this is really something else.

Oh, and watch her hands, that’s one of her tells. You can see her actively trying to hold them still but she just can’t help herself when she starts spewing the whoppers about our borders and bringing people together.

She’s very proud of our president.

*eye roll*

Watch:

PELOSI: "You're talking about integrity of borders, and you're talking about America's role in the world being very, very respected, and we're very proud of our president…" pic.twitter.com/1s37b05LHt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2022

The integrity of our borders.

Holy crap, what planet does Nancy live on?

Super proud of Biden.

Yeah, we laughed too.

I think she lives in an alternate reality — CUKFree 🇺🇸 ULTRA-MAGA (@CukFree) September 22, 2022

Baghdad Pelosi. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 22, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Matt G (@MattyGee1975) September 22, 2022

Seriously.

At this point, all we can do is laugh.

Take nasty Nancy to the border and leave her there, on her own. She can tell all the invaders how proud she is. — LauraLauraLaura (@LauraHouston4) September 22, 2022

How can ppl sit there and listen to that tripe without laughing out loud?@speakerpelosi simply can't believe what she is saying. I refuse to believe that she is that stupid.

Harmful to the nation? Yes, of course, but not stupid. — Mary Luigi (@MaryLuigi1919) September 22, 2022

Head Clown of Evil Clown Party — Stan Edwards (@kinch49) September 22, 2022

We saw Evil Clown Party open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

***

***

