Ray Epps.

Aww yes, the big tall guy wandering around telling protesters to go into the Capitol … we’ve seen video after video of him wearing a bright red Trump hat trying to instigate people to do what they did on January 6. The January 6 Committee claimed they would interview Epps and release the transcript but now Jamie Raskin is acting like he doesn’t know who Epps is?

What now?

Raskin seems to suggest he doesn't even know who Ray Epps is Raskin is on the disgraced Jan 6 Committee They want you to forget about Epps and the Pipe Bomber pic.twitter.com/R59xSTfLRQ — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) September 22, 2022

Granted, the video cuts off after Raskin ‘reclaims his time’ but Massie’s reaction on Twitter seems to imply he didn’t admit to knowing (or caring about) who Epps is.

How is it that democrats on the January 6th committee don’t know who Ray Epps is? The committee previously said they would interview Epps and release the transcript. But now all we hear are 🦗 crickets. https://t.co/76I05prOlq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 23, 2022

Because of course, that’s all we hear.

These hearings have not had the impact or sway Democrats thought they would, and as they pretend they’re trying to get answers it feels like Americans (and not just those on the Right) have more questions. Especially as we see FBI whistleblowers coming forward talking about FBI SWAT teams raiding J6ers for misdemeanors.

Crazy stuff you guys.

Raskin claims he has no idea who Ray Epps is, yet the J6 committee claims they interviewed him twice. Seems kind of weird, but then again, I am a crazy conspiracy theorist. https://t.co/A0G3kuLaxt — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 22, 2022

Oh, that’s right, anybody who questions the government about Epps is just a white nationalist conspiracy theorist.

They have to make him be gone — 🇺🇲██Nick███☢️🍊 (@intranick) September 23, 2022

They can’t have a hearing about these “violent extremists” and not discuss the man seen in videos encouraging a Capital breach. It’s ludicrous — Gary, MA professional counseling (@CoachGary34) September 23, 2022

All of this has been ludicrous, why would they stop now?

They lied — Epaminondas45567 (@Epaminondas4551) September 23, 2022

The more they hide Ray Epps, the more people will demand transparency around Ray Epps.

***

Related:

#StaceyAbramsConspiracyTheories trends after Stacey Abrams claims unborn babies don’t have a heartbeat at 6 weeks and HERE are some of the best

OMG! NOT THAT! Politico is LITERALLY SHAKING because Fox News’ Bill Melugin is a good lookin’ dude … NO REALLY

What is she SMOKIN’?! Nancy Pelosi thanks Biden for the integrity of our borders and ‘bringing people together’ and people have THOUGHTS (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!