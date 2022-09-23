Grab a snack and get comfy because this thread is super long but totally worth it.

And of course, the thread is long (epic even) because she’s talking about how violent our pals on the Left are.

This is something else:

The idea that 1/6 was this rare instance of violence that was a unique threat against our Democracy is ridiculous, but the left has droned on and on about this unique political violence. Let me take you on a journey. https://t.co/11ArSlAYCE — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

And it is indeed a journey.

"The bomb completely destroyed the area it was placed in and could have caused untold harm to human life if it had gone off closer to where the people had been gathered." 1983 bombing of the Senatehttps://t.co/5NjvVvz6xt — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

OH YEAH, a Leftist bombed the Senate.

Was that an attack on our Democracy?

No?

Hrm.

Sorry that didn't count, it was leftist political violence. Let's try again: https://t.co/EDx2DtrNSx — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Nope, not a Republican.

Oops my bad, that was a Republican that was shot by a leftists who thought Republicans voting against Obamacare would "kill people" That one doesn't count either. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Funny how this works.

Seeing a trend yet?

Or how about the time that protestors stormed the supreme court and pounded on the doors to breach it, because they were mad at a SCOTUS nominee? https://t.co/PeOVXg6Jir — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Crap, that's a leftist one too. Geez are we starting to see a pattern? Or how about the time they took over the Senate building. Oops, that was leftist too..https://t.co/4yU0WwWPws — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

So many Leftists.

So much violence.

So little time.

But you know, TRUMP.

Or that time that they tried to breach the WH and they had to put the President, who the media mocked has bunker boy, in the bunker? They destroyed a guard house, tried to set a church on fire and 150 federal agents were hurt, many sent to the hospital. https://t.co/rJH5UcoieC — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

And they mocked the president being taken to the bunker.

Nope.

Oops that was leftists too. I'm not doing very well at this. How about the federal courthouse they tried to burn down with agents inside? https://t.co/faodn5Oyy6 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

You get the picture. All kidding aside this idiotic thinking that 1/6 was just some rare assault on "our Democracy" is malignant. The right has let it go on far enough. The GOP has allowed constituents to have their civil rights violated all so Liz Cheney can get a media job. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Read that again.

The GOP has allowed constituents to have their civil rights violated all so Liz Cheney can get a media job.

It did not go well for them, b/c unlike the left who excuse & bail out their violent thugs- the left owns the law enforcement agency and use it against their political enemies they will. A talking point that has worked, because only a few like @julie_kelly2 care to push back. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

The people who dared walk into the Capitol after they were let in are still either sitting in jail or waiting to go to jail.

Way to go, GOP.

There is absolutely ZERO reason for FBI raids on people being charged with misdemeanors. The right wants to ignore this, but it's only going to get worse. 1/6 was bad, but it wasn't RARE political violence, only rare for the right. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

People better wake up. The left rewrites history and people go, okay. They mobilize their idiotic base to say things like "we have to violate civil rights to make sure we save our Democracy." — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

An 18 year old was murdered the other day by a leftist who thought he was a "right wing extremist." This is a phrase used by the President in a speech two weeks ago where he demonized 71+ million voters. You can string a line directly to the violence. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Notice you’re not seeing much about this poor young man’s death.

Did the media promote a million stories on 'left wing violence and rhetoric?' Did the deep dive the killers social media? Did they question the President's rhetoric? Nope, if they even did a two second blurb it was to leave out the political parties. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Yup.

A left winger killed a journalist a month ago. Has that been a national story? Nope, but 1/6 where the only person that was murdered was an unarmed Vet has a a House committee investigating it, ad nauseum. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

They’re still attacking the vet who was murdered that day – her name is trending on Twitter as we write.

I say all this to highlight this: The left is violent, has been violent, but they have the media to turn the other way and drones who never look past their own nose. The right turns a blind eye, because they don't want to be involved. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Or they think they’re too good to acknowledge or deal with it.

Yup.

The problem is that as many people who were in DC on 1/6 who werent' violent & didnt' go in and even some that weren't there, but had an "anonymous tip" say they were, because they had a Trump flag flying are getting drug into this mass hysteria have gotten knocks on their doors. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

In the end, this really isn't about 1/6. It's the weaponization of law enforcement and an incident that was no more rarer than Biden wandering the wrong way off a stage. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Ding ding freakin’ ding.

The right better wake up. Your fellow voters are getting raided for a trespassing charge. Your representatives are turning a blind eye and if you don't think you're on the radar, you are. You can't say you weren't warned and warned and warned. pic.twitter.com/B2N0btMifa — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

End note: Until Ray Epps is questioned in public by Congress, I won't stop thinking that there's more that meets the eye to 1/6 — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

But wait, there’s more.

As people have reminded me, I forgot to include the Christmas Day parade, the crisis pregnancy center and Republican offices, and someone tried to assassinate Trump. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 23, 2022

Yes, sadly we do get the picture.

***

