Could things really be changing for women in Iran?
Man, we hope so.
This video of a man hopping off his little motorbike, walking up to a woman, slapping her and then finding out that shiznit ain’t gonna fly anymore is simply *chef’s kiss*.
Guess you could say he effed around and found out.
Watch this:
This man in Iran slapped a woman. He thought he could get away with it. Things are different right now. pic.twitter.com/moHKrtKwkh
— Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 22, 2022
The music behind it, HA HA HA HA.
And the look on his face. SHOCK.
Yes, dude, you made a huge mistake.
It's nice to see so many men stepping up.
— susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) September 22, 2022
And the woman he slapped got into the mix as well.
Something you’d never think you’d see in Iran.
This is the most satisfied things.
— Anik k.D (@AnikPicasso) September 23, 2022
Love it
— DobyRaider Slava Ukraine God Bless the Ukraine (@DobyRaider) September 23, 2022
Seems people on both sides of the aisle in America are applauding this.
Maybe there’s hope for us all yet?
