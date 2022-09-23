Could things really be changing for women in Iran?

Man, we hope so.

This video of a man hopping off his little motorbike, walking up to a woman, slapping her and then finding out that shiznit ain’t gonna fly anymore is simply *chef’s kiss*.

Guess you could say he effed around and found out.

Watch this:

The music behind it, HA HA HA HA.

And the look on his face. SHOCK.

Yes, dude, you made a huge mistake.

And the woman he slapped got into the mix as well.

Something you’d never think you’d see in Iran.

Seems people on both sides of the aisle in America are applauding this.

Maybe there’s hope for us all yet?

