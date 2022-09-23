Could things really be changing for women in Iran?

Man, we hope so.

This video of a man hopping off his little motorbike, walking up to a woman, slapping her and then finding out that shiznit ain’t gonna fly anymore is simply *chef’s kiss*.

Guess you could say he effed around and found out.

Watch this:

This man in Iran slapped a woman. He thought he could get away with it. Things are different right now. pic.twitter.com/moHKrtKwkh — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) September 22, 2022

The music behind it, HA HA HA HA.

And the look on his face. SHOCK.

Yes, dude, you made a huge mistake.

It's nice to see so many men stepping up. — susanelizabeth (@Imfrommichigan) September 22, 2022

And the woman he slapped got into the mix as well.

Something you’d never think you’d see in Iran.

This is the most satisfied things. — Anik k.D (@AnikPicasso) September 23, 2022

Love it — DobyRaider Slava Ukraine God Bless the Ukraine (@DobyRaider) September 23, 2022

Seems people on both sides of the aisle in America are applauding this.

Maybe there’s hope for us all yet?

***

***

