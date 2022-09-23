Taylor Lorenz talking about ‘being a journalist’ and babbling about what news organizations are getting wrong about social media is somethin’ else. Oh, we get it, her antics and nonsense have created endless attention (mostly bad) for the Washington Post which unfortunately also results in clicks and taps so we suppose other outlets may want that but ugh.

Really?

Do we need more than one Taylor at this point?

Yeah, don’t think so.

What the Hell does that even mean?

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

Fair point.

Trending

Maybe this is a session on being an annoying Twitter troll and crybully.

Yeah, pass.

Just seems like a lot of drama, ya’ know?

This reads.

So very true. It’s no longer about telling the story, it’s about performing for clicks and taps.

And ‘fortifying’ elections.

But we digress.

Reality. Right there.

Letting Taylor teach anyone about anything … WOOF.

***

Related:

‘While y’all play drag, we’ll defend the country’: Vet explains why NOBODY wants to join today’s military in brutally HONEST thread

‘I will NOT do this’: Miranda Devine talks about heroic FBI/J6 whistleblower in EYE-OPENING interview with Tucker Carlson (watch)

Jamie Raskin tries weaseling out of talking about Ray Epps by playing ‘dumb’ but Thomas Massie ain’t havin’ NONE of it (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: journalistssocial mediaTaylor Lorenzwapo