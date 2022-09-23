Taylor Lorenz talking about ‘being a journalist’ and babbling about what news organizations are getting wrong about social media is somethin’ else. Oh, we get it, her antics and nonsense have created endless attention (mostly bad) for the Washington Post which unfortunately also results in clicks and taps so we suppose other outlets may want that but ugh.

Really?

Do we need more than one Taylor at this point?

Yeah, don’t think so.

“Being a journalist means leveraging a version of yourself to promote your work. And there should be institutional support for that. Period.” Love these slides from @TaylorLorenz @hwise29 & @iiwrites’s session on “what news orgs are getting wrong about social media.” 📲 #ONA22 pic.twitter.com/uGuCOXzUeS — Whitney is at #ONA22 (@whit_ashton) September 22, 2022

What the Hell does that even mean?

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

I have zero idea what this has to do with real journalism. Of course Taylor Lorenz isn’t a real journalist so that’s part of it. . . https://t.co/4lxUfR2U0f — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 23, 2022

Fair point.

Maybe this is a session on being an annoying Twitter troll and crybully.

I mean if the “version of yourself” is a doxxing liar who seeks victimhood points like they’re going out of style…there’s just not a lot of support for that level of unprofessional uselessness — Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) September 23, 2022

Yeah, pass.

Just seems like a lot of drama, ya’ know?

That's performing, not reporting. — FlapjackPalmdale (@DirkTheDaring76) September 23, 2022

This reads.

She should choose the version of herself that acts like an independent journalist who follows where the facts lead and is unabashedly truthful instead of whatever she's trying to leverage now. — Alan Shore (@AskedEtAnswered) September 23, 2022

The focus should be the story, the truth. The writer is irrelevant. — chloesmom (@Bethybear3) September 23, 2022

"Being a journalist" = exhibitionism A metaphor for a dying industry — Ed Kirwan (@ed_kirwan) September 23, 2022

So very true. It’s no longer about telling the story, it’s about performing for clicks and taps.

And ‘fortifying’ elections.

But we digress.

No one is obligated to support you. Period. — Michael Parnell (@parnellwrites) September 23, 2022

Reality. Right there.

Remember when being a journalist was all about reporting the facts (after triple checking that they were actually facts) and then allowing the readers to decide if it was good or bad?

It was never about clicks and monetizing oneself. — Elaine (@IMissJamesWoods) September 23, 2022

Letting Taylor teach anyone about anything … WOOF.

***

***

