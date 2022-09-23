Far be it for us to pick on the way our First Lady Jill Biden chooses to dress. Oh, sure, the Left spent YEARS trashing Melania Trump, going so far as to sexually harass her but psh, we are the grown-ups in the room and would never EVER think of making fun of Jill’s wardrobe. For example, would we ever say it looks like she’s been shopping in The Matrix? HA, never. We’re far too mature and stuff to say such things …

Ahem.

Our fabulous readers, however, not so much.

We love you people.

What was she thinking? Does this woman not have a stylist?!

Yeah, that too.

Tone freakin’ deaf.

YAAAAS.

See? Someone else said it.

Shew!

Meep … not a great visual.

Hey, maybe she’s doing her part to help with climate change … or something? Yeah, we’re not sure how that works but look at us giving it the old college try.

Oh.

We got nothin’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, after all the horrible crap they said about Melania? Too damn bad.

***

***

