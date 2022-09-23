Far be it for us to pick on the way our First Lady Jill Biden chooses to dress. Oh, sure, the Left spent YEARS trashing Melania Trump, going so far as to sexually harass her but psh, we are the grown-ups in the room and would never EVER think of making fun of Jill’s wardrobe. For example, would we ever say it looks like she’s been shopping in The Matrix? HA, never. We’re far too mature and stuff to say such things …

Ahem.

Our fabulous readers, however, not so much.

We love you people.

JUST IN 🚨 US president Biden meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif at a reception hosted by POTUS pic.twitter.com/ghoXeIztT9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 23, 2022

What was she thinking? Does this woman not have a stylist?!

Nothing says “tone deaf” like a 71 year old American woman traveling to Pakistan in skin tight glitter pleather. https://t.co/0LxLFSWagK — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 23, 2022

Yeah, that too.

Tone freakin’ deaf.

It was nice of Alice Cooper to attend… https://t.co/2Bnk8F02nc — The Thinkalorian (@TheRewster) September 23, 2022

Which Underworld movie is Dr Professor Jill cosplaying? — F15 used as is (@jigoku_aisatsu) September 23, 2022

Why is Jill Biden cosplaying as Trinity from The Matrix? — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) September 23, 2022

YAAAAS.

See? Someone else said it.

Shew!

What the hell is she wearing? They going to a S&M dungeon after the photo op? — Michael (@CrownAddiction) September 23, 2022

Meep … not a great visual.

Is that a wetsuit she is wearing? 🙄. For pete's sake. — Savedandstillgrowing (@Savedandstillg1) September 23, 2022

Hey, maybe she’s doing her part to help with climate change … or something? Yeah, we’re not sure how that works but look at us giving it the old college try.

Oh.

I don’t care about clothes, really, but what the hell is she doing https://t.co/P6FZ55XpeF — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) September 23, 2022

Why does Jill always dress like a Russian prostitute? https://t.co/A2qWFUT5uF — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 23, 2022

We got nothin’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hey, after all the horrible crap they said about Melania? Too damn bad.

***

***

