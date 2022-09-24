We won’t lie.

We can’t.

We absolutely, positively, and totally adore watching Peter Doocy asking Karine Jean-Pierre questions during her pressers. He’s really the only one who makes her do her job … well, who makes her try to do her job. She is just not good at this, you guys. Not being mean, just honest. This is what happens when you hire people because they check certain boxes so you can brag about hiring the first WHATEVER, and when you watch something like this, you can see that they’ve done her no favors by putting her in this role for their own agenda.

Seems she wanted to talk about the Republicans BANNING ABORTION NATIONWIDE, but she didn’t want to talk about what the actual restriction is. Could it be that she knows the majority of Americans is good with a 15-week restriction and if that talking point actually gets out there the Democrats lose their only real campaigning point for the midterms?

Watch all of these:

DOOCY TIME: Does…Biden favor any limits on abortion? KJP: We've been very…clear here…I was talking specifically about Sen. Lindsey Graham– Doocy: And your position on his plan is…15 wks is unacceptable? KJP: I was speaking to…what Republicans are trying to do. pic.twitter.com/xpuFEpyVdC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2022

As Houck said, it’s Doocy time!

She seems irritated, right?

You ain’t seen nothing yet.

Doocy: "A limit at 15 weeks, right?" KJP: "It's a national ban, which will take us backwards & will put at risk the health of women…We're talking…privacy…contraception…marriage. That is what extreme [GOP] officials are trying to do. I'm not going to get into specifics." pic.twitter.com/pQ75xoT72p — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2022

See? She does NOT want to talk about 15 weeks because she knows if and when people find out THAT’S the restriction they’ll be ok with it.

Democrats need this to be a NATIONWIDE BAN … DA DA DAAAAAA!

If it’s a reasonable restriction exempting rape and health the Democrats know they’re sunk.

Doocy: Why not get into specifics? The Republicans are saying we don't want abortion after 15 wks. Why can't you say how many weeks [Biden] thinks the limit is? KJP: As you know, Kevin McCarthy put out the GOP agenda Doocy: I'm not asking about [him]. I'm asking about Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/hfoLT3m8gN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2022

Asks about Biden.

She deflects to McCarthy.

And Doocy is happy to remind her of just that … this is not about McCarthy, it’s about Biden.

Spin spin spin.

Doocy: "How many weeks?" KJP: "I'm answering your question. What Republicans are trying to do is take us backwards. They're trying to take away the rights & freedoms of Americans. That's what we're calling out…We should really listen to what [they] are trying to tell us" pic.twitter.com/LAahis9k2q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2022

We almost feel sorry for her jumping to those talking points.

Almost.

THIS WILL TAKE WOMEN BACKWARDS.

How?

THEY’RE TRYING TO TAKE RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS AWAY.

By being open to a reasonable restriction that most Americans support?

This was so bad for her. So, so bad.

Doocy: We are all covering the Republican plan…[W]hy can't you say how many weeks for Biden?

KJP [to another reporter]: Okay, go ahead.

Doocy: No.

KJP: No…I answered your question.

Doocy: You did not answer my question.

KJP: I did. I did.

Doocy: Why can't you say– (5/5) pic.twitter.com/MPCTdQ3g7R — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2022

And she ran away.

Say what you will about Little Red Lying Hood, but at least she always kept it together even when Doocy pushed her.

This was a disaster for KJP … and a lot of fun for us.

***

