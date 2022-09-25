We’re starting to think Liz Cheney secretly wants Trump to be the nominee in 2024 because why else would she make a promise so many people are absolutely good with? Oh, you’ll stop being a Republican? Hate to break it to her, but she stopped being a Republican a long time ago.

Suppose she needs to find something to do since Wyoming showed her the door BIG TIME last month.

She seems pretty bitter …

She may well be the most disliked Cheney at this point in her career.

As you can imagine, NOBODY is the least bit concerned about Dick’s daughter changing parties.

Trending

Seriously.

But she has true grift … err … true grit.

Yeah, that’s it.

Heh.

Agreed.

Fair point.

Some other notable tidbits from her interview with the Texas Tribune:

In other words, she’s AOK with them targeting innocent Americans as long as Trump pays.

Shameful.

Then again, she may no longer be pretending to live in Wyoming anyway …

If they pay her enough.

Ahem.

That she would even pause and consider this says so much about who she really is and ain’t none of it any good.

Her obsession with Trump has all but destroyed her career.

Someone close to her really should point that out.

***

Related:

Still full of SCHIFF: Adam Schiff’s attempt to straight-up LIE about the GOP agenda BACKFIRES on his own party and it’s GLORIOUS

Biden doubling DOWN on the Inflation Reduction Act saving working families ‘100s a year’ (when they’re losing 1000s) goes SO very wrong

If the ‘My 401k’ trend is ANY indication, Democrats are in seriously DEEP crap come November (here are some of the ANGRIEST tweets)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratLiz CheneyRepublicanTexas TribuneTrumpWyoming