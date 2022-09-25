We’re starting to think Liz Cheney secretly wants Trump to be the nominee in 2024 because why else would she make a promise so many people are absolutely good with? Oh, you’ll stop being a Republican? Hate to break it to her, but she stopped being a Republican a long time ago.

Suppose she needs to find something to do since Wyoming showed her the door BIG TIME last month.

She seems pretty bitter …

.@Liz_Cheney says if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee in 2024, she will not be a Republican. #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/3PXuOTBTDy — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022

She may well be the most disliked Cheney at this point in her career.

As you can imagine, NOBODY is the least bit concerned about Dick’s daughter changing parties.

pic.twitter.com/7aPPzobZFE — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) September 25, 2022

Win win! Winning! — Blueskies (@blueskies6123) September 25, 2022

Seriously.

She’s not a Republican now, she is a grifter. — Andrew Young – TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) September 25, 2022

But she has true grift … err … true grit.

Yeah, that’s it.

Heh.

She’s not a Republican now. — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) September 25, 2022

Her terms are acceptable — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) September 25, 2022

Agreed.

And that would be a change, how? — ⬛⬛⬛⬛MAGA King (@Brain_Pwr) September 25, 2022

Fair point.

Some other notable tidbits from her interview with the Texas Tribune:

Asked if she thinks there any conflicts between Jan 6 committee and DOJ: "no." — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) September 25, 2022

In other words, she’s AOK with them targeting innocent Americans as long as Trump pays.

Will you vote for Harriet Hageman? "no." — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) September 25, 2022

Shameful.

Then again, she may no longer be pretending to live in Wyoming anyway …

Liz Cheney says she is down to campaign for Dems if that's what it takes to keep election denialists out of office. She said she'll do whatever it takes to make sure Kari Lake never takes office. — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) September 25, 2022

If they pay her enough.

Ahem.

Asked if she prefers the Dems to keep the majority for the sake of democracy even if she doesn't like their policies, Cheney pauses and says it's a "tough question." — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) September 25, 2022

That she would even pause and consider this says so much about who she really is and ain’t none of it any good.

Liz Cheney says she'll make sure Trump isn't the nominee in 2024 and that she won't be a Republican if he is. — Matthew Choi (@matthewchoi2018) September 25, 2022

Her obsession with Trump has all but destroyed her career.

Someone close to her really should point that out.

