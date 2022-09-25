Randi Weingarten is indeed campaign poison … ask Terry McAuliffe.

But by all means, we hope she keeps posting pictures of herself with Democrat candidates like Tim Ryan.

Like this one.

Woof.

This picture says, ‘Vote for Tim, he’ll always put the unions before your kids. Always.’

Sorry, not sorry.

Randi and her union are responsible for so much loss for American students and families all across this country – why anyone would support her or her union after what she did during the lockdowns is beyond this editor.

Not to mention this other stuff that Corey DeAngelis was good enough to point out:

Yikes.

That’s … not good.

Nine times the average teacher’s salary.

And they keep giving her their money aka DUES.

What a racket.

Thank God Terry McAuliffe lost.

Vote for Tim if you hate your kids… — David Ross (@djross95) September 25, 2022

this should count as an in-kind contribution to JD Vance — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 25, 2022

Ha!

True story!

She helped elect Gov. Youngkin … accidentally.

So, thanks we guess?

