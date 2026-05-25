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Miranda Devine Has a GREAT Offer for Hunter Biden 'Instead of Taking Swipes at Me in Interviews'

Doug P. | 8:40 AM on May 25, 2026
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine has been on top of stories involving the Biden family for many years, and one of her books is called "Laptop from Hell." That is of course the same laptop computer belonging to Hunter Biden that, shortly before the 2020 election, social media outlets suspended or flat-out banned people for sharing stories about. In short, Twitter under previous ownership and other outlets were trying to help carry Joe Biden across the finish line by holding a pillow over the faces of anybody who might share damaging information about the Democratic candidate and his family. 

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It's become abundantly clear that Hunter hasn't appreciated Devine's completely accurate reporting in the past and has attacked her on various podcasts, as was reported late last year.

At no point did Biden say that what Devine reported is wrong, but the ad hominem attacks were many.

Biden has now apparently fired his Twitter/X account back up and is making comments: 

Devine has a great way to put Hunter's claims to the test, if he has the courage: 

That sounds like a great idea! 

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Yeah, we're guessing it's an offer that Biden will refuse. 

Probably a little like the cover of her book.

We're not going to hold our breath waiting for Hunter to accept Devine's offer. 

*****

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