Miranda Devine Has a GREAT Offer for Hunter Biden 'Instead of Taking Swipes at Me in Interviews'

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine has been on top of stories involving the Biden family for many years, and one of her books is called "Laptop from Hell." That is of course the same laptop computer belonging to Hunter Biden that, shortly before the 2020 election, social media outlets suspended or flat-out banned people for sharing stories about. In short, Twitter under previous ownership and other outlets were trying to help carry Joe Biden across the finish line by holding a pillow over the faces of anybody who might share damaging information about the Democratic candidate and his family.

Advertisement

It's become abundantly clear that Hunter hasn't appreciated Devine's completely accurate reporting in the past and has attacked her on various podcasts, as was reported late last year.

🚨NEW: Hunter Biden launches *HORRIFIC* attack on @mirandadevine, who covered his scandals🚨



"There's no ethics in what someone as horrendously ugly as Miranda Devine — physically and in terms of her ethics — does ... They're wh*res for money and she does it because she makes… pic.twitter.com/IqHeGiFG1h — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 14, 2025

At no point did Biden say that what Devine reported is wrong, but the ad hominem attacks were many.

Biden has now apparently fired his Twitter/X account back up and is making comments:

I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) May 19, 2026

Devine has a great way to put Hunter's claims to the test, if he has the courage:

Hey @HunterBiden - instead of taking swipes at me in your numerous interviews, why not sit down with me on my podcast and say it to my face? https://t.co/fBm3Ei6Fgp — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 24, 2026

That sounds like a great idea!

Actually he’s scared to do that 😉 — 🇺🇸BellaLovesUSA🍊🇺🇸 (@Bellamari8mazz) May 25, 2026

Yeah, we're guessing it's an offer that Biden will refuse.

What would Hunter look like after Miranda chewed him up and spat him out. https://t.co/qIcfyDFWbq — Perry Joslin 🇺🇸 (@JoslinP71229) May 24, 2026

Probably a little like the cover of her book.

We're not going to hold our breath waiting for Hunter to accept Devine's offer.

*****

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.