'Classy': Miranda Devine Points to Hunter Biden's Personal Attack As Proof Her Reporting Has Been Spot On

The New York Post's Miranda Devine has been at the forefront when it comes to doing actual journalism about the Biden family, including the story of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents. One of Devine's books, "Laptop From Hell," had all the details and obviously the Bidens didn't appreciate the truth getting out.

That book and Devine's other reporting was so damning that in the days leading up to the 2020 election the media, at the behest of Democrats, censored those reports and banned or suspended people who were sharing them. And don't get us started again on those 51 former intelligence officials who said the story had all the earmarks of a "Russian information operation" (they used "information" so they could deny ever having called it "disinformation").

Since then Hunter Biden has been convicted of multiple felonies and subsequently pardoned by his father while Joe's own party was shoving him out the door.

Hunter Biden is, in the case of Devine, attacking the messenger instead of debunking the message in this video via @JasonJournoDC:

🚨NEW: Hunter Biden launches *HORRIFIC* attack on @mirandadevine, who covered his scandals🚨



"There's no ethics in what someone as horrendously ugly as Miranda Devine — physically and in terms of her ethics — does ... They're wh*res for money and she does it because she makes… pic.twitter.com/IqHeGiFG1h — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 14, 2025

Try and wrap your head around the projection at the end of the first quote here:

"There's no ethics in what someone as horrendously ugly as Miranda Devine — physically and in terms of her ethics — does ... They're wh*res for money and she does it because she makes money." "And when she goes to sleep at night I'm sure she sleeps just fine — but I don't know anybody that is going to be mourning her when she's gone."

Dude, yikes.

Devine noticed that Hunter didn't debunk any of her previous reporting and just resorted to personal attacks, which is pretty on brand considering that's exactly how his father handled reporters who published inconvenient truths or asked unwelcome questions.

Classy guy. Clearly, he can't find anything inaccurate in what I've reported. https://t.co/3BK09QcdQM — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 14, 2025

Clearly.

You are a threat to him, that's the takeaway. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 14, 2025

Hunter Biden talking about "whores" is priceless. — Christine 🎗️ (@Christina362568) November 14, 2025

The level of projection in Biden's comments was off the charts.

If that is not a classic case of self projection by another dirty Biden, then I don't know what is. Does anyone believe anything he spews out? The laptop doesn't lie. — Dogged Defender (@dogged_defender) November 14, 2025

Democrats crying about the Press that’s rich! https://t.co/hNhFqv5KPz — josephkellylevasseur (@joekellynh) November 14, 2025

The media's supposed to be in the Democrats' pocket and the truthful ones who aren't get attacked and smeared.

Update: Devine added this:

If you want to know what's got Hunter Biden so mad at me, check out my massive bestsellers Laptop From Hell and The Big Guy. Available at all good bookstores and at the link below: https://t.co/3BK09QcdQM — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 14, 2025

Read the books Hunter Biden and his dad don't want you to read! https://t.co/sWWN3jG125 pic.twitter.com/aMH3nFEH55 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 14, 2025

Hopefully Hunter Biden helped more people learn about Devine's books.

*****

