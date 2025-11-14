VIP
Republicans Against Trump and Occupy Democrats Deferring to Epstein on Character Is Someth...
YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and...
Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the...
Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to...
VIP
Eric Swalwell Wants a Trial ASAP to Prove His Innocence (If This Comment...
*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth...
Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X...
Cory Booker Gets Introduced to Cory Booker After Blaming Trump for the Needlessly...
And It Gets WORSE: A Dig Into Eric Swalwell Mortgage Fraud Deets Shows...
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on...
WOMP WOMP WOMP: Epstein Adviser Michael Wolff Spills Some Inconvenient-to-Democrats BEANS...
Call Off the Investigation! Adam Schiff (Yes, THAT One) Says Criminal Probe of...
Maine Dem Platner Misses Financial Disclosure Deadline Amid Nepo Baby Scrutiny and Past...
DeSantis Schools Polis on Pot: FL Rejects Corporate Weed Push as CO's $3B...

'Classy': Miranda Devine Points to Hunter Biden's Personal Attack As Proof Her Reporting Has Been Spot On

Doug P. | 2:06 PM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The New York Post's Miranda Devine has been at the forefront when it comes to doing actual journalism about the Biden family, including the story of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents. One of Devine's books, "Laptop From Hell," had all the details and obviously the Bidens didn't appreciate the truth getting out. 

Advertisement

That book and Devine's other reporting was so damning that in the days leading up to the 2020 election the media, at the behest of Democrats, censored those reports and banned or suspended people who were sharing them. And don't get us started again on those 51 former intelligence officials who said the story had all the earmarks of a "Russian information operation" (they used "information" so they could deny ever having called it "disinformation").

Since then Hunter Biden has been convicted of multiple felonies and subsequently pardoned by his father while Joe's own party was shoving him out the door. 

Hunter Biden is, in the case of Devine, attacking the messenger instead of debunking the message in this video via @JasonJournoDC:

Try and wrap your head around the projection at the end of the first quote here: 

Recommended

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

"There's no ethics in what someone as horrendously ugly as Miranda Devine — physically and in terms of her ethics — does ... They're wh*res for money and she does it because she makes money." 

"And when she goes to sleep at night I'm sure she sleeps just fine — but I don't know anybody that is going to be mourning her when she's gone."

Dude, yikes.

Devine noticed that Hunter didn't debunk any of her previous reporting and just resorted to personal attacks, which is pretty on brand considering that's exactly how his father handled reporters who published inconvenient truths or asked unwelcome questions. 

Clearly. 

The level of projection in Biden's comments was off the charts. 

Advertisement

The media's supposed to be in the Democrats' pocket and the truthful ones who aren't get attacked and smeared.

Update: Devine added this:

Hopefully Hunter Biden helped more people learn about Devine's books. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left, woke media and continued projection from the Biden family? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch)
Sam J.
YUP, He Went ... THERE! John Kennedy Just Proverbially NEUTERED Chuck Schumer and We're Here FOR IT (Vid)
Sam J.
Vince Foster You Say? Dem-Released Epstein Files Just Dropped a 'Naughty' BOMBSHELL on Hillary Clinton
Sam J.
*SNORT* Nancy Mace Triggers TF Out of Eric Swalwell in Back and Forth About Fang Fang and Mortgage Fraud
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries Trips Over Deleted DNC BS While Saying Dems Are Exposing 'the Truth' About Epstein
Doug P.
Democrats Try Saving Face By QUIETLY Deleting Epstein/Trump Claim But EVERYBODY on X Caught Them and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings DECIMATES CNN Panelist Who Claims It Must Suck for Him to Have Trump As President (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement