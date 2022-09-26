Democrats want anyone and everyone who disagrees with them to be punished. Sorry, not sorry.

Case in point, federal prosecutors have recommended not charging Matt Gaetz because the evidence was insufficient. Yeah, the Left lost their minds (whatever they have left, that is) because SCREW due process, Gaetz is a Trump supporter and he must pay.

We used to joke about the mob but we’ve learned over these past seven years, the mob is very real.

Glenn Greenwald wrote a short yet powerful thread on Democrats being the real authoritarians:

Exactly.

Forget the actual prosecutors don’t see enough evidence, Ryan Cooper wants Gaetz PUNISHED because ORANGE MAN BAAAAAAD.

Read that again.

Dissenting ideas are ‘disinformation’ and must be censored by Big Tech. Trump voters are inherently criminal and should be imprisoned.

That’s EXACTLY what the Left has been saying and doing.

Hell, our president called us a threat to our democracy …

Nobody projects more than a Democrat.

A-freaking-men.

Hoo boy.

*crickets*

Now now, be careful with that crazy talk.

That sort of common sense has been known to get other people canceled.

***

***

