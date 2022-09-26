Democrats want anyone and everyone who disagrees with them to be punished. Sorry, not sorry.

Case in point, federal prosecutors have recommended not charging Matt Gaetz because the evidence was insufficient. Yeah, the Left lost their minds (whatever they have left, that is) because SCREW due process, Gaetz is a Trump supporter and he must pay.

We used to joke about the mob but we’ve learned over these past seven years, the mob is very real.

Glenn Greenwald wrote a short yet powerful thread on Democrats being the real authoritarians:

This is a perfect illustration of how authoritarian so many Democrats are. This Democrat doesn't know or care why career DOJ prosecutors decided the evidence was insufficient to prosecute Matt Gaetz. What he knows is that Gaetz supports Trump, and thus wants him imprisoned: https://t.co/OvBKO9Sbau — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2022

Exactly.

Forget the actual prosecutors don’t see enough evidence, Ryan Cooper wants Gaetz PUNISHED because ORANGE MAN BAAAAAAD.

I can't stress this enough: at its core, Democratic politics is about criminalizing opposition to their party and ideology. Dissenting ideas are "disinformation" and must be censored by Big Tech. Trump voters are inherently criminal ("insurrectionists") and should be imprisoned. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2022

Read that again.

Dissenting ideas are ‘disinformation’ and must be censored by Big Tech. Trump voters are inherently criminal and should be imprisoned.

That’s EXACTLY what the Left has been saying and doing.

Hell, our president called us a threat to our democracy …

In Oct. 2021, we produced this video to assemble the mountain of polling data and other quantifiable evidence demonstrating how Democratic Party loyalists and liberal activists are now classic authoritarians. They are what they accuse others of being:https://t.co/YihjSNPgJn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2022

Nobody projects more than a Democrat.

A-freaking-men.

.@ryanlcooper is hardly a representative Democrat. He's on the democratic-socialist, Bernie-loving left, as you used to be, Glenn. — Damon Linker (@DamonLinker) September 24, 2022

Hoo boy.

LOL. I honestly think there's no more loyal Dem partisan in media than he (maybe Chris Hayes). And Bernie himself, with AOC, has faded into the Dem Party woodwork, which is what has left that version of the "left" so lost. Can you identify a single view of mine that changed? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 24, 2022

*crickets*

At some point one of them is going to very publicly melt down as the L's in criminal court proceedings keep adding up. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) September 25, 2022

Even if it's someone I strongly dislike, they deserve equal justice under the law — StewMama✈ Data/ Evidence Fanatic- Pro-Human (@StewMama71) September 24, 2022

Now now, be careful with that crazy talk.

That sort of common sense has been known to get other people canceled.

***



