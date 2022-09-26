How quickly the Left jumped from racism to fascism.

Sorry, they jumped to insurrection, traitors, and treason first and THEN jumped to fascism because someone, somewhere in the bowels of the Left’s message machine said, ‘WHOA, let’s call them fascists, that’ll really make ’em look like villains.’

Even President Pudding Pop has referred to millions of Americans as semi-fascists.

And we thought Obama calling us clingers was bad.

Twitchy fave Dr. Strangetweet was good enough to school our pals on the Left about fascism and why what they’re doing is INCREDIBLY dangerous:

If you want “fascism” to stop growing, stop making it look like a viable alternative. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

Keep going.

Freedom, gun ownership, free speech, free association, personal responsibility, limited government, owning your own destiny… All of these things are now considered “fascist”. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

How stupid does someone have to be to believe free speech is fascist?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Not sexualizing kids, not allowing bio-males in women’s sports and spaces, not killing babies moments before they’re born… Morally correct in any other year in any other timeline. “Fascism” in 2022. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

It’s fascist to want to keep men out of women’s sports.

It’s fascist to want to preserve life.

Ya’ know, these things do not seem fascist to us.

Your continuing to call things that are not fascism “fascism” is going to allow actual fascism to grow. It’s almost like you want actual fascism. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

Hey, we didn’t say it.

You’re calling the new Italian prime minister a fascist because she *checks notes* doesn’t want her identity erased. Interesting strategy from people mad when they’re called the wrong pronoun… — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

THIS! SO MUCH THIS!

Being an individual doesn’t erase you, pronoun-obsessed people. Promise. You can still be them/they or whatever floats your boat if the PM of Italy sees herself as a woman, mother, and wife.

So seriously, unless it’s actual fascism, don’t call it fascism. Not the “early warning signs” you see in your head. Not a political stance you don’t like. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

And that’s what is really fascism to the Left.

Political stances they don’t like.

If it’s not fascism, don’t call it fascism. Because real honestly, looking at what the anti-fascists in power are doing… “Fascism” looks very appealing to a lot of people who aren’t fascist. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) September 26, 2022

What he said.

***

***

