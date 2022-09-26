How quickly the Left jumped from racism to fascism.

Sorry, they jumped to insurrection, traitors, and treason first and THEN jumped to fascism because someone, somewhere in the bowels of the Left’s message machine said, ‘WHOA, let’s call them fascists, that’ll really make ’em look like villains.’

Even President Pudding Pop has referred to millions of Americans as semi-fascists.

And we thought Obama calling us clingers was bad.

Twitchy fave Dr. Strangetweet was good enough to school our pals on the Left about fascism and why what they’re doing is INCREDIBLY dangerous:

Keep going.

How stupid does someone have to be to believe free speech is fascist?

You know what, don’t answer that.

It’s fascist to want to keep men out of women’s sports.

It’s fascist to want to preserve life.

Ya’ know, these things do not seem fascist to us.

Hey, we didn’t say it.

THIS! SO MUCH THIS!

Being an individual doesn’t erase you, pronoun-obsessed people. Promise. You can still be them/they or whatever floats your boat if the PM of Italy sees herself as a woman, mother, and wife.

And that’s what is really fascism to the Left.

Political stances they don’t like.

What he said.

***

***

