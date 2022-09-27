Hating DeSantis SO much they are hoping for a disaster. Horrible.

As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman’s wife Rachel, whose big claim to fame is being married to him, thought it would be funny to make a pronoun dig at DeSantis using the very hurricane that is bearing down on Florida right now. Yeah, super classy.

Sadly, she’s hardly the only one rooting for the hurricane against Florida so DeSantis can be blamed for deaths and devastation.

Look at this crap from Politico:

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent his first term becoming one of the most influential Republicans in the country. But he still hasn’t faced one of the toughest challenges a Florida leader can encounter: a hurricane.https://t.co/Ad4eIBbsSI — POLITICO (@politico) September 27, 2022

Da da daaaaa!

He’ll fail yet!

Wow.

From Politico:

That’s poised to change this week as Hurricane Ian, a 500-mile wide monster of a storm, builds strength in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and appears destined to slam into some portion of Florida’s west coast. The hurricane is on track to make landfall in the state just six weeks ahead of the November elections and, depending on how well the governor responds to the potentially catastrophic storm, DeSantis may emerge more popular or open himself up to criticism. Though no governor will frame hurricane responses in political terms, storms shaped the legacies of former Republican Govs. Jeb Bush and Rick Scott, both of whom dealt with multiple major weather events. While no elected official wishes for a major natural disaster, hurricanes offer almost unlimited access to free national media, a huge boost to any governor’s political fortunes.

Did we say wow? Because wow.

Politico, how many Florida deaths will it takes to make this hurricane a success? — Razor (@hale_razor) September 27, 2022

How many will be just enough for them to blame on DeSantis effectively?

Here’s the media praying for Florida to get destroyed by hurricane, just so they can have something to make DeSantis look bad. https://t.co/YiM7hgLesv — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) September 27, 2022

It’s really something else.

So you want a natural disaster to occur. Noted. — ¿queti m. porta (@raymoon0319) September 27, 2022

So is the hurricane his fault or Trumps fault? — JVP (@jv_payne) September 27, 2022

Ooh, good question.

We’re going to go with BOTH, just to make sure we cover all of our Left-leaning insane ideas.

Live look at libs waiting for people to suffer as a hurricane is set to hit Florida. pic.twitter.com/4ZUZDFFJ7x — Keebler (@keebler45) September 25, 2022

Politico thinking about how many hurricane deaths they can blame on DeSantis pic.twitter.com/0FhqYukpnO — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) September 27, 2022

Sounds like politico is the Democrat party. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) September 27, 2022

There’s a reason.

***

***

