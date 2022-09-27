Beyond the fact that this, in general, is terrifying and it’s hard to believe anyone would be treated this way in America, the fact Twitter is throttling this thread from ShipWreckedCrew about his client and what they’re going through means we HAVE to share it with you all.

The more people who see, read, and share this, the better.

Far too many people are ignoring what is being done to Americans who dared walk into the Capitol on January 6.

Take a gander:

A US Army veteran.

Oh, it gets worse.

They ‘lost’ him for four months.

Trending

Terrifying.

No hearing? Just arrested? IN AMERICA?!

You know, you think this can’t be happening here, but it is.

Luke was in custody without being charged.

Think about that for a minute.

And they rushed with a late indictment to keep him from being released.

This reads like he’s a prisoner of Communist China, not America.

We just feel so sorry for this guy.

Wednesday afternoon.

Did we mention Luke is a disabled veteran of the Iraq War?

And they wonder why people aren’t just lining up to join our military right now …

Awful.

Note, we typically do not include tweets with links to fundraisers but these seem really important.

***

Related:

Bro, just take the L! Dem ‘strategist’ Kurt Bardella claiming Republicans will push dress-code policies for women goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

Oh LOOK, another one! Politico vultures openly hope for #HurricaneIan to destroy Florida so they can blame and trash DeSantis

Stay CLASSY: Alexander Vindman’s nasty wife uses #HurricaneIan to make a dig at DeSantis and WOW that’s a lotta (deserved) blowback

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenJ6January 6Luke DennyprisonerShipWreckedCrewTrump