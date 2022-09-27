Beyond the fact that this, in general, is terrifying and it’s hard to believe anyone would be treated this way in America, the fact Twitter is throttling this thread from ShipWreckedCrew about his client and what they’re going through means we HAVE to share it with you all.

The more people who see, read, and share this, the better.

Far too many people are ignoring what is being done to Americans who dared walk into the Capitol on January 6.

Take a gander:

Back in Washington DC this week. The sentencing hearing for Luke Denney is set for Wednesday. Luke is the US Army veteran, single father of two kids who lived with him, who was charged with a single count of aggravated assault. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

A US Army veteran.

Oh, it gets worse.

Luke is the defendant who was "lost" for four months without having a hearing following his arrest in Del Rio, Tx.

In mid-March I filed a motion for his release from what was unconstitutional and illegal detention in violation of his due process rights. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

They ‘lost’ him for four months.

Terrifying.

No hearing? Just arrested? IN AMERICA?!

You know, you think this can’t be happening here, but it is.

On the day of the hearing on that motion, the DOJ rushed before a grand jury and obtained the one count indictment even though it had blown the deadline for doing so by over two months while Luke was in custody without being charged. That late indictment prevented his release. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

Luke was in custody without being charged.

Think about that for a minute.

And they rushed with a late indictment to keep him from being released.

This reads like he’s a prisoner of Communist China, not America.

Rather than move to dismiss that one count indictment and wait for the government to get its act together and charge him with many more counts, Luke pled guilty at arraignment without a plea agreement — no stipulated facts, and no agreed-upon sentencing guideline calculations. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

We just feel so sorry for this guy.

So we've been fighting for several months now over both the facts as they related to him, and how the sentencing guidelines should be applied to those facts. We'll know the outcome of that fight on Wednesday afternoon. Luke is a disabled veteran of the Iraq War. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

Wednesday afternoon.

Did we mention Luke is a disabled veteran of the Iraq War?

And they wonder why people aren’t just lining up to join our military right now …

He has worked only sporadically over the years since left the Army, and has used his military disability pension to raise his kids. His family raised some money on his behalf just after he was arrested, but they've done about all they are able to do. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

Awful.

The https://t.co/Y1i1IrbnnA has raised money for Luke to cover expenses and a small portion of the legal fees. But we didn't expect to make two trips for his sentencing. When they lost out on the chance to file other charges, the Gov't has thrown everything at him for sentencing. — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

The January 6 Defense Fund now has a GiveSendGo account since some have expressed reservations about making a contribution on behalf of J6 Defendants through PayPal. You can find GSG account at the link below. https://t.co/LxLV6Hgl4w — Shipwreckedcrew.substack.com (@shipwreckedcrew) September 26, 2022

Note, we typically do not include tweets with links to fundraisers but these seem really important.

***

***

