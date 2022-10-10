You’d THINK they’d want this SUPER DUPER important January 6th report out before the midterms, right? Hey, we’re far from the expert on any of this but yeah, if there is proof that Trump and his evil minions truly tried to take over the government on January 6th this would probably be something worth reading up on before the midterms.

Almost as if this entire committee was a complete waste of time and a political stunt from our pal Pelosi.

Lol after moving its original pub date from September to October, Jan 6 select committee now won't release its report until after the election pic.twitter.com/oOAnkW0TK5 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 10, 2022

Also, did you all know they were writing a book about the report?

This all seems like a production more than an act of justice …

Probably because IT IS.

Surprise, surprise, surprise… 🙄 — Yolanda Lynner (@yolanda_lynner) October 10, 2022

Earth shaking findings — JayWilspn (@jay_wilson202) October 10, 2022

Gee. Wonder why — Liz 🦋 🇺🇸 ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@ElizabethSolle2) October 10, 2022

They're charging money for it? LOL. — Gwendolyn (@GFWOE) October 10, 2022

Worth more as toilet paper — Mary (@marfar248) October 10, 2022

Hey now, as we learned during the lockdowns, toilet paper is a pricey commodity.

"Supply Chain issues"? lol. — Ed McCray (@Ed_McCray) October 10, 2022

Idiots — Kathleen Lombo (@alfafemale39) October 10, 2022

That about sums this whole thing up.

