Hey, we knew Democrats only really have abortion to run on for the midterms but some of the things we’ve seen them say and tweet have been pretty obnoxious, even for pro-abort Democrats. Before, they could just fall back on Roe and babble about how it’s a right to take the life of an unborn baby but NOW that they actually have to come up with a way to defend the indefensible?

*POPCORN*

Take for example Minnesota Democratic Rep. Liz Boldon, who

Hey @LizBoldonMN why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/QuLuBmjqiR — Russian disnfo bot #42069 🇷🇺 (@TrashyMillenial) October 10, 2022

You can see why she tried deleting it.

Tried.

Too late, Liz, you showed us all who you really are.

I'm a 5 time mom and I can't think of a more rewarding and awesome job than raising 5 great kids. If you don't want to give of yourself for your future generation, fight for the right to be sterilized on demand. No more waiting period or denials from Drs. Make it free! — Ya Dont Say? (@actually_yeah) October 10, 2022

Not a horrible point.

Parenting isn’t for everyone.

Especially people who think so little of it.

Dismembering limb-by-limb, vacuuming out, or poisoning a human, who's growing in the place exclusively designed to protect and nurture unborn humans throughout their pre-birth growth, is completely unnatural and is NOT health care. pic.twitter.com/rnVag313jG — Janet (@JanetG988) October 10, 2022

This may well be the most impactful, powerful anti-abortion tweet this editor has ever seen.

What she said.

Boom.

There are about 15 forms of birth control. Abortion is not one of them and never should be. — RoseLee Gypsy (@roselee_susan) October 10, 2022

Being a parent is hard sometimes. I have NEVER considered a world where my kids didn't exist. In fact I often think of the miracle of the timeline that brought them into existence. Liz seems a bit monstrous here. — OIR_Participant (@skullthr0ne) October 10, 2022

A bit?

"Sweetheart, raising you was so hard I hoped no one else would ever go through it, and for that matter, I'd never go through it again. How was school?" — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) October 10, 2022

I’m really sorry I had you, this parenting thing is super hard.

Yeah. Not a great look.

Again, no wonder she TRIED to delete it.

Keyword, TRIED.

***

***

