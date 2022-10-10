David Frum wrote an entire thread about stopping nuclear war … we think. He sure is a wordy little turnip BUT reading through this thread we’re pretty sure the gist of it is that nuclear war is bad and would be bad.

Oh, and it’s Trump’s fault.

SERIOUSLY.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Take a gander:

Considering the war started when Russia started it … alrighty.

Who TF has been cheerleading Putin? Where are all of these people?

You can tell where this is going, right?

Trump hasn’t been president for nearly two years but sure, Dave, blame him for the current nuclear threat. Makes total sense.

And c’mon, Putin didn’t try this crap under Trump.

He waited for Biden.

There’s a reason.

Stooge voters.

Someone get Frum a mirror, thanks.

Raise your hand if you think Frum thumped his chest while he wrote this thread?

Heh.

Huh?

Oh dude, c’mon.

This was … well, dumb.

Seriously.

This is an insult to idiots.

THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!

When you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything.

Well duh, but that won’t stop Frum and the other neo-cons from trying to find a way to blame him so they don’t have to take ownership of putting the current Pudding Brain in the White House over some mean tweets.

Nobody buys what Frum is selling but Frum and his anti-Trump lemmings.

Yawn.

***

