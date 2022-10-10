David Frum wrote an entire thread about stopping nuclear war … we think. He sure is a wordy little turnip BUT reading through this thread we’re pretty sure the gist of it is that nuclear war is bad and would be bad.

Oh, and it’s Trump’s fault.

SERIOUSLY.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Take a gander:

The sure way to avoid nuclear war is for Russia not to start one. If they don't do it, nobody else will. Likewise, the sure way to end the invasion of Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. The war is all of Russia's making. The war stops when Russia stops it. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

Considering the war started when Russia started it … alrighty.

When you hear talk of the alleged danger of "humiliating" the Putin, it's most often from a talker who is ouching from the humiliation of his/her past cheerleading for Putin. They hope that if western diplomacy rescues Putin from his debacle, it will also redeem them from theirs — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

Who TF has been cheerleading Putin? Where are all of these people?

A successful defense of democracy by a coalition of fellow-democracies that exposes the western supporters of Putin, right and left, as crooked and stupid – that is the outcome that the pro-Putin talkers fear. That's why they invoke "nuclear war" to head that outcome off. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

You can tell where this is going, right?

Firing a nuclear weapon onto a Ukrainian field or into a Ukrainian city would be a horrific crime. But it won't save Putin from defeat. There's only one thing that can save him: his western friends, headed by Donald Trump. They are invoking "nuclear war" to justify themselves. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

Trump hasn’t been president for nearly two years but sure, Dave, blame him for the current nuclear threat. Makes total sense.

And c’mon, Putin didn’t try this crap under Trump.

He waited for Biden.

There’s a reason.

Putin's western friends are acting for the same ghastly mix of reasons as ever. For them, nothing has changed this fall. For them, "nuclear" is only the latest argument to frighten non-stooge voters into doing what the stooges wanted to do all along, for their own stooge reasons. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

Stooge voters.

Someone get Frum a mirror, thanks.

Meanwhile, what is actually deterring Putin from using nuclear weapons is the same thing that deterred the USSR before him: Western capabilities and his own survival instinct. Without nukes, he still has a path to emerge from this war alive, even keep power. If he uses them? No. — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

Raise your hand if you think Frum thumped his chest while he wrote this thread?

Heh.

When this war ends, and for many years afterward, those in the West who don't value or cherish the economic and security architecture that links democracies from Estonia to New Zealand – will blush when Ukrainians answer: "We believed in you. Why won't you believe in yourselves?" — David Frum (@davidfrum) October 9, 2022

Huh?

Oh dude, c’mon.

This was … well, dumb.

Seriously.

You’re an idiot. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) October 10, 2022

This is an insult to idiots.

Is Trump in the room with you right now? pic.twitter.com/kZqr5LA0GX — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) October 10, 2022

THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!

When you stand for nothing, you’ll fall for anything.

Donald Trump has NOTHING to do with this mess. Tossing his name out is meaningless nonsense — DennisDeeUSA – Biden sucks (@DennisDeeUSA1) October 10, 2022

Well duh, but that won’t stop Frum and the other neo-cons from trying to find a way to blame him so they don’t have to take ownership of putting the current Pudding Brain in the White House over some mean tweets.

Nobody buys what Frum is selling but Frum and his anti-Trump lemmings.

Yawn.

