AOC is probably the LAST person who should be lecturing anyone else about anti-Semitism.

Just sayin’.

Oh, we figured she’d pop her little prairie-dog head up and tweet something after what Kanye West tweeted (any opportunity to paint the Right with a broad brush ya’ know), and she didn’t disappoint. Is she finally condemning what her pals Ilhan and Rashida have said in the past?

Nah, we know better.

We must reject this wherever we see it.

Huh.

Is that so?

Because AOC sure as heck didn’t reject this …

Oops.

Don’t forget Rashida.

Her squad.

Still waiting for her to reject their anti-Semitism.

Right?

So impressive.

Meep.

Ugh, no. Please, we don’t need to see the videos.

Heh.

Something like that.

***

***

