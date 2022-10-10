AOC is probably the LAST person who should be lecturing anyone else about anti-Semitism.

Just sayin’.

Oh, we figured she’d pop her little prairie-dog head up and tweet something after what Kanye West tweeted (any opportunity to paint the Right with a broad brush ya’ know), and she didn’t disappoint. Is she finally condemning what her pals Ilhan and Rashida have said in the past?

Nah, we know better.

There is absolutely no room in this country or world for antisemitism. It is important to see how harmful + dangerous Kanye’s words are – not only to our Jewish brothers, sisters, & siblings, but also to our collective society at large. We must reject this 🚮 wherever we see it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 10, 2022

We must reject this wherever we see it.

Huh.

Is that so?

Because AOC sure as heck didn’t reject this …

Oops.

Omar hardest hit — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 10, 2022

Don’t forget Rashida.

Her squad.

Still waiting for her to reject their anti-Semitism.

Have you met Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) October 10, 2022

Your best friends in the squad are some of THE fiercest anti-Semites. You yourself sobbed like a baby when you had to vote “present” for the iron dome. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) October 10, 2022

Wow, such bold move for you to denounce @IlhanMN like that. — Braden Pace (@bradenpace) October 10, 2022

Right?

So impressive.

Agreed. Reject it outright! You should call it out when it’s your bffs too! It’s wrong no matter WHO it is. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) October 10, 2022

Reject is a good word for AOC — Conservative Girl 🇺🇸 (@ConservUSA38) October 10, 2022

Meep.

This is rich from you and your anti-Semite Squad… do we to pull out the videos? — Jessica (@bunnyofdoom1974) October 10, 2022

Ugh, no. Please, we don’t need to see the videos.

Heh.

Are you trying to say all lives matter? pic.twitter.com/ywOlW7a7x7 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 10, 2022

Something like that.

***

***

