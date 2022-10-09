Nobody has ever accused First Lady Jill Biden of having the best taste when it comes to how she dresses.

Sorry, DOCTOR Jill Biden.

Either the woman needs to fire the stylist who keeps dressing her like a piece of furniture from an old Sears catalog OR she needs to actually hire one because WOOF. Time and time again people have shown photos of Jill in her latest bizarre dress and compared them to old sofas and curtains … but Twitter user Rondalee Iowa has made a ‘hobby’ of it and wow, the thread she put together is spectacular and hilarious.

Making it spectacularly hilarious.

Take a look:

This is my new hobby. Find the sofa the dress wa made from. pic.twitter.com/Urkl2K4u5t — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that’s bizarre.

The couch is darling.

The dress?

Not so much.

A nice cabinet looks. pic.twitter.com/qQ7BCSf2gy — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

It just goes on and on.

Wallpaper.

The tweet that started it all. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mgdjYiEphM — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Another couch.

If this one seems familiar it was her ‘The Matrix’ look.

Found a great one. She wore this on the Kelly Show. pic.twitter.com/X1MdX5WYx2 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

A comforter.

Who wore it better? Poor dog. 😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/h2ANypqGm4 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Poor dog is right.

Any day now.

My office chair wears it better. pic.twitter.com/7XUHAscOMd — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Ouch.

Cheap cheap cheap.

I just can’t love anything more than this. Perfection. 😘😘😘😘 https://t.co/7xN0So0NmO — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

It even has the freakin’ stripes.

Wow.

It’s like camouflage for old ladies.

Gotta throw this in here because it’s so true. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/aPV8YfBy1y — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Indeed.

I have added sever new ones to the thread today. Come look. https://t.co/7uzc7mn2Ic — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

There’s definitely a theme with her wardrobe.

Heh.

Too good not to add to our thread. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/o5LdlrjpT6 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Just in time for Halloween!

Can anyone beat this? Welcome to our thread. That’s one ugly picture. 🥴🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/qafOZiqEI1 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

It’s nearly identical.

Can’t she wear a new couch? 😣😣😣😣 Welcome to the thread. https://t.co/kPwcnRxvkA — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Wrinkled and everything.

I laughed out loud. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/byWjek18Tb — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

You can hear this dress.

There were several close calls on this, but we found our winner. Congratulations. I am dying laughing. Welcome to the thread. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/nsvEbClNiN — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Make. It. Stop.

Someone else found this, But it’s fantastic. 🦋🦋🦋🦋 pic.twitter.com/cQ46FPTtSO — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Holy.

Cow.

So for she has three of these dresses. Make it stop. 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/kYTdC25OnI — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

@1catherinesiena found the dress. Someone put the curtain in the comments. Voila, another masterpiece. 😘 https://t.co/PoaFYMwHBs — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Gonna break a rules and use the same dress twice Because I can. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/3xcEjAXgoz — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

The classic porch/patio party collection. 😁😁😁 https://t.co/v7cgbskCE4 — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

Outdoor furniture.

Do you need a retractable awning to go with that dress? It’s a summer classic. pic.twitter.com/TLC5dtHJGA — Rondalee Iowa (@Maga4Justice) October 7, 2022

HA!

Gonna bet the FBI never wants to raid Jill’s closet.

Just sayin’.

