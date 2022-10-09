Nobody has ever accused First Lady Jill Biden of having the best taste when it comes to how she dresses.

Sorry, DOCTOR Jill Biden.

Either the woman needs to fire the stylist who keeps dressing her like a piece of furniture from an old Sears catalog OR she needs to actually hire one because WOOF. Time and time again people have shown photos of Jill in her latest bizarre dress and compared them to old sofas and curtains … but Twitter user Rondalee Iowa has made a ‘hobby’ of it and wow, the thread she put together is spectacular and hilarious.

Making it spectacularly hilarious.

Take a look:

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that’s bizarre.

The couch is darling.

The dress?

Not so much.

It just goes on and on.

Wallpaper.

Another couch.

If this one seems familiar it was her ‘The Matrix’ look.

Trending

A comforter.

Poor dog is right.

Any day now.

Ouch.

Cheap cheap cheap.

It even has the freakin’ stripes.

Wow.

It’s like camouflage for old ladies.

Indeed.

There’s definitely a theme with her wardrobe.

Heh.

Just in time for Halloween!

It’s nearly identical.

Wrinkled and everything.

You can hear this dress.

Make. It. Stop.

Holy.

Cow.

HA HA HA HA HA

Outdoor furniture.

HA!

Gonna bet the FBI never wants to raid Jill’s closet.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

NOW we know WHY she won’t debate Kari! WATCH Katie Hobbs totally BOMB when asked VERY simple question about Latino community

‘DOJ is out of control’! Julie Kelly shares indictment of 11 pro-life activists facing FELONIES for 18-month-old protest (video of 1 arrest)

‘Hitch in his giddy-up’: Joey Jones shows Luke Zaleski why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight in HEATED back and forth over Putin

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. Jill BidendressesRondalee Iowathread