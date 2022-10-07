So as you likely know by now, Biden basically said we’re in deep and haven’t been this close to Armageddon since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Oh, the White House has since walked that back (as we all knew they would) but he put it out there.

And c’mon, President Pudding Pop likely wasn’t making this up, he was just probably not supposed to TELL anyone.

Wow. Biden at a Dem fundraiser tonight: “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.” He says Putin is “not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical,” nuclear or biological weapons because his military is underperforming. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 7, 2022

For whatever reason, former GQ Research Director (whatever the heck that means) and total Twitchy fan, Luke Zaleski felt like this was a good time to blame Trump. Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

He did.

For all Trump’s bluster and BS about how tough he is on Putin even though he has never stood up to him you know you’d rather have a seasoned and steady statesman at the helm during a heady time like this. In fact it’ll be shocking if Trump doesn’t make it worse even outta office — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 7, 2022

This dude is obsessed with Trump.

Trump Trump Trump.

MAGA MAGA MAGA.

Seriously.

You’re the one talking about Trump. Is it above your brain level to realize this has nothing to do with Trump and the fact millions of innocent people will die if Nuclear war starts?! Innocent lives matter!!! Nuclear war should not even be discussed, peace should be!!!! — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) October 7, 2022

BUUUUUUT TRUMP AND STUFF!!!

Just one small problem with your analysis …. facts.

During Trump’s administration there was no threat of nuclear war, no threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no war in Ukraine The “seasoned and steady statesman” has given us the

Ukraine Worst Case Scenario Hat Trick. — Kim (@chareth1234) October 7, 2022

Yeah, that’s the crazy part, ya’ know? The Left was constantly telling us how Trump would get us into a nuclear war and yet here we are, with their boy in the White House, talking about how Armageddon may well be imminent.

But you know, Trump.

No. Putin has. You’re helping him by being so misinformed and saddled with trumpist talking points that are actually Russian disinformation laundered through rightwing/social media and the MAGAs who believe and parrot it. Trump was the attack. He still is. You’re being extorted. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 7, 2022

He is a consistent little thing.

Consistently annoying.

Enter Joey Jones:

The cognitive dissonance between “responsible for” and “reacting to” https://t.co/63zOjVpO98 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 7, 2022

This goes beyond cognitive dissonance but we digress.

Yes. Biden attacked Ukraine to drive up gas prices and destabilize Europe to give MAGAs a campaign talking point to bludgeon him with. You’re a stable genius! Putin is applauding your keen insight/analysis and would like you to keep it up until his puppet trump is back in office. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 7, 2022

He gets so fussy.

Oh good, because Politico is a great resource.

It looks like Joey may have broken Luke …

He’s got a hitch in his giddy up. pic.twitter.com/WVPHD6lNnC — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 7, 2022

He tweeted the same thing, twice?

Guess he REALLY means that one.

Personally I would prefer someone in full control of his mental faculties. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) October 7, 2022

Wouldn’t we all?

***

***

