As Twitchy readers know, Biden sees the writing on the midterm wall and is pulling out all of the stops, now with this magical ‘pardon’ of simple marijuana possession. The guy behind the most racist and damaging crime bill in modern history wants to pardon people.

Now.

This administration is a joke.

And speaking of a joke, Kamala Harris had this to say (tweet?) about Biden’s actions:

Today, @POTUS pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He has asked @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. This is a step forward in correcting the historical injustices of failed drug policies. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 6, 2022

It’s as if Kamala thinks we’ve all forgotten who she is and where she came from.

Luckily, RedSteeze was more than happy to remind her:

POTUS just erased your entire record as a prosecutor? https://t.co/slw2LcexpD — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2022

Ouch, that’s gotta leave a mark, eh Kamala?

Didn't you perpetuate these historic injustices while serving as the DASF and later as Attorney General? — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) October 6, 2022

Big time.

From The American Prospect:

Kamala Harris … repeatedly and openly defied U.S. Supreme Court orders to reduce overcrowding in California prisons while serving as the state’s attorney general, according to legal documents reviewed by the Prospect. Working in tandem with Gov. Jerry Brown, Harris and her legal team filed motions that were condemned by judges and legal experts as obstructionist, bad-faith, and nonsensical, at one point even suggesting that the Supreme Court lacked the jurisdiction to order a reduction in California’s prison population. The intransigence of this legal work resulted in the presiding judges in the case giving serious consideration to holding the state in contempt of court. Observers worried that the behavior of Harris’s office had undermined the very ability of federal judges to enforce their legal orders at the state level, pushing the federal court system to the brink of a constitutional crisis. This extreme resistance to a Supreme Court ruling was done to prevent the release of fewer than 5,000 nonviolent offenders, whom multiple courts had cleared as presenting next to no risk of recidivism or threat to public safety.

But you know, this was a step forward.

What are you going to run on now? — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) October 6, 2022

“…the historical injustices of failed drug policies.” You don’t say? pic.twitter.com/2LqqHIk3B9 — Mike Breslin, Ph.D. (@mikebreslin815) October 6, 2022

Oopsie.

Almost as if Tulsi was right.

Oh, she WAS.

"Injustices of failed drug policies"? Take *all* the seats, Kamala.https://t.co/ftQtoMUUUF pic.twitter.com/AHbNLPLOI7 — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) October 6, 2022

He wrote those failed laws! Now he’s “fixing it” right before an election??? 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/l5t0bwTmj3 — 🇺🇸Am▪️▪️▪️▪️an 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) October 6, 2022

Going for that marijuana vote?

Biden’s 1994 crime bill, plus your record as a DA, make this laughable. pic.twitter.com/ap8yjTaDGO — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) October 6, 2022

They’re hoping nobody remembers this stuff.

Duh.

***

***

