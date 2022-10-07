MSNBC is big mad at Kanye West for his Tucker Carlson interview. Apparently, since he’s not falling in line and supporting the party that elected a white old man who told millions of Black people ‘they ain’t black’ if they didn’t vote for him he’s a ‘racist hatemonger.’

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

This guy did.

From MSNBC:

I’m above excusing this behavior, or even arguing about it really. I don’t weep for Ye, and my ancestors don’t either. They knew what I know: Some Black people would sell them upstream for a quick buck. I also don’t romanticize once-beloved musicians. Sometimes they make sounds I respect and appreciate — sometimes they lose the ability. And there’s certainly no need to over-intellectualize what’s happened to Ye.

He’s lost the creative ability to resonate for anything praiseworthy, so all he has is hate and outrage. And his actions have earned him the destiny he truly deserves: one in which everyone who loves him either does so in silence or is forced to suffer the exhaustion of mining through his deluded thoughts in search of gems — brilliance — they likely won’t find again.

Oh brother.

MSNBC is big mad at Kanye for thinking for himself. The nerve.

But but but … he’s pro-life!

REEEEE!

