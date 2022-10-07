MSNBC is big mad at Kanye West for his Tucker Carlson interview. Apparently, since he’s not falling in line and supporting the party that elected a white old man who told millions of Black people ‘they ain’t black’ if they didn’t vote for him he’s a ‘racist hatemonger.’

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

This guy did.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West seems to be seeking out a legacy as a racist hatemonger. Let him have it. (via @thereidout Blog) https://t.co/wbxaVqCXhX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 7, 2022

From MSNBC:

I’m above excusing this behavior, or even arguing about it really. I don’t weep for Ye, and my ancestors don’t either. They knew what I know: Some Black people would sell them upstream for a quick buck. I also don’t romanticize once-beloved musicians. Sometimes they make sounds I respect and appreciate — sometimes they lose the ability. And there’s certainly no need to over-intellectualize what’s happened to Ye. He’s lost the creative ability to resonate for anything praiseworthy, so all he has is hate and outrage. And his actions have earned him the destiny he truly deserves: one in which everyone who loves him either does so in silence or is forced to suffer the exhaustion of mining through his deluded thoughts in search of gems — brilliance — they likely won’t find again.

Oh brother.

MSNBC is big mad at Kanye for thinking for himself. The nerve.

Actually, I think Kanye's message is that all racism is bad. All lives have meaning. We should value and love each other regardless of race. But your rage tweet is telling on yourself, hatemongers. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 7, 2022

But but but … he’s pro-life!

REEEEE!

Went are you so racist to believe the color of one's skin should determine their politics? — Loretta Whig (@RandomWhig) October 7, 2022

The MSNBC take is that something is "racist?" How fresh and unexpected! — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 7, 2022

A media giant telling a black man how to think is the wokest move ever. — 𝙶𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚗 𝚂𝚖𝚒𝚛𝚔 (@FoundersGirl) October 7, 2022

Am I suppose to hate him for the content of his character or the color of his skin? — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 7, 2022

This ain’t going how you’d hoped is it? pic.twitter.com/Bh3bjdsNQ2 — 🇮🇷🤌🏼🐳 🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 7, 2022

I’ve never heard him say anything as hateful as Joy Reid’s old blog. Though if he did he can always deny it and blame time traveling hackers. — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) October 7, 2022

We see you, MSNBC. You are attempting to destroy a man who thinks for himself. Shame on you! Disgusting. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) October 7, 2022

This has to be so exhausting for you guys — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 7, 2022

Kanye West is a black billionaire Democrats can’t control. And that’s why he’s hated by the left. — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) October 7, 2022

You are pitiful. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) October 7, 2022

Your tears are so delicious, they taste like ice cream. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 7, 2022

Did someone say ice cream?

via GIPHY

Yeah, that seems accurate.

***

Related:

Scratch a Lefty –> Rick ‘Confederate Cooler’ Wilson’s NASTY jab at Herschel Walker over his actual STUTTER goes so wrong

*POPCORN* MSNBC reporting on multiple, significant charges against Hunter Biden is PAINFULLY (for them) hilarious (watch)

NOT a great look! WATCH Cori Bush try and weasel out of saying if Biden is the best Dem candidate for 2024 on The View (video)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!