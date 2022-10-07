MSNBC actually reporting on Hunter Biden and the likely charges to be filed against President Pudding Pop’s son is a total *chef’s kiss*.

Gosh, ya’ hate to see it. Oh, wait, no you don’t.

This is freakin’ great. Watch their faces …

MSNBC squirms as they're forced to admit LIVE on-air Hunter Biden is about to go to JAIL for MULTIPLE felonies, according to new BOMBSHELL reports pic.twitter.com/tE1i0BelWL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2022

Poor MSNBC.

The squirming is so obvious yet so delightful.

We especially like how she keeps reminding everyone that this doesn’t necessarily mean Hunter will face charges … ha ha ha ha. Plus she had to bring up the laptop so they could say this isn’t ABOUT the laptop from Hell. Alrighty.

C’mon, we all know if this was Donald Trump Jr. she’d be calling him a criminal and pretending that every day without actual charges is a THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY.

That’s their fave right now.

Everything and everyone they don’t like is a threat to our democracy.

Man, they’re doing some serious rhetorical gymnastics in covering this story, huh? pic.twitter.com/ELBnC5BvlR — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) October 6, 2022

But you know, the agent isn’t the one to charge him.

YEAH, WE KNOW DOOFUS.

These stupid SOBs are still trying their best to cover for him. — Msskyperez (@msskyperez) October 6, 2022

They’ll go down with him.

It looks like a whitewash. They're not touching the massive fraud and other felonies surrounding the Biden clan's treasonous foreign deals and influence peddling. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) October 6, 2022

That’s what we’re seeing from several people – these charges are minimal compared to so many other possible charges, and they’re being pushed as a means for the DOJ to say, ‘See, we’re fair!’

Correct–they are charging him with this and leaving the more serious crimes untouched so they can say, "see we are fair." — Tiberius De’Medici American Savage (@AmSavage1776) October 6, 2022

Joe said all we need is a shotgun. pic.twitter.com/kOBkHOP5pU — Carter (@cartervol) October 6, 2022

So they’ve decided they don’t want Biden to run. — MV (@m_bridgm) October 7, 2022

I don’t watch MSNBC because the whole country knows they lean hard left – but watching this was weird to me. You could feel the tension as she tried to not make Hunter look bad, even clarifying herself, but if it was a Trump kid, she’d be going out of her way to say “criminal.” — Prance Prance, Stallion (@PranceStallion) October 6, 2022

They were both very uncomfortable.

At least he’s not the President’s son or anything. That would be really embarrassing. — Tom's Tidbits (@TomsTidbits) October 6, 2022

Totally embarrassing.

“It’s all so unclear.” 😆 I bet it’d be crystal clear if it were Don Jr. Hacks. — Elisabeth Pickle (@pkmndfl) October 6, 2022

It would be CRYSTAL clear if it were Don Jr.

And we all know it.

