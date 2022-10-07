MSNBC actually reporting on Hunter Biden and the likely charges to be filed against President Pudding Pop’s son is a total *chef’s kiss*.

Gosh, ya’ hate to see it. Oh, wait, no you don’t.

This is freakin’ great. Watch their faces …

Poor MSNBC.

The squirming is so obvious yet so delightful.

We especially like how she keeps reminding everyone that this doesn’t necessarily mean Hunter will face charges … ha ha ha ha. Plus she had to bring up the laptop so they could say this isn’t ABOUT the laptop from Hell. Alrighty.

C’mon, we all know if this was Donald Trump Jr. she’d be calling him a criminal and pretending that every day without actual charges is a THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY.

That’s their fave right now.

Everything and everyone they don’t like is a threat to our democracy.

Meh.

But you know, the agent isn’t the one to charge him.

Trending

YEAH, WE KNOW DOOFUS.

Of course.

They’ll go down with him.

More like DELICIOUS.

That’s what we’re seeing from several people – these charges are minimal compared to so many other possible charges, and they’re being pushed as a means for the DOJ to say, ‘See, we’re fair!’

See? ^

That reads.

They were both very uncomfortable.

RIGHT?

Totally embarrassing.

It would be CRYSTAL clear if it were Don Jr.

And we all know it.

***

***

