Did you guys know there’s actually a term in the Urban Dictionary named after Aaron Rupar’s last name? No, it’s true.

rupar (verb): To lie with impunity; a brazen statement with a focus on misleading, usually with the intention of a predetermined outcome.

Ouch, yes?

But with tweets like this, we’re hardly surprised.

Democrats already DID vote for Satan, brah.

*sigh*

No seriously, it was Biden who just YESTERDAY compared himself to Satan while talking about abortion. Or he said his dad did … you know, who knows what the heck President Pudding Pop was actually trying to say ALTHOUGH it was a lot of fun to to think that he might have finally written a tweet himself.

Take a gander.

This is almost as weird as his posting a picture of himself in his car and telling ‘folks’ to get in.

Yeah, no.

Awww yes, Democrats only vote for virtuous and good people.

Totally.

Sure, not Satan himself (like Biden claimed himself to be) but not a great look.

Unfortunately, with what journalism has turned into, he fits in perfectly.

