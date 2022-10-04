Did you guys know there’s actually a term in the Urban Dictionary named after Aaron Rupar’s last name? No, it’s true.

rupar (verb): To lie with impunity; a brazen statement with a focus on misleading, usually with the intention of a predetermined outcome.

Ouch, yes?

But with tweets like this, we’re hardly surprised.

the sad reality is that Satan himself could run as a Republican in a red state and be guaranteed to get at least 45 percent of the vote — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2022

Democrats already DID vote for Satan, brah.

*sigh*

No seriously, it was Biden who just YESTERDAY compared himself to Satan while talking about abortion. Or he said his dad did … you know, who knows what the heck President Pudding Pop was actually trying to say ALTHOUGH it was a lot of fun to to think that he might have finally written a tweet himself.

Take a gander.

My dad used to say, “Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.” And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion. The choice is clear. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2022

This is almost as weird as his posting a picture of himself in his car and telling ‘folks’ to get in.

Yeah, no.

The sad reality is that Satan himself is already running the country and people like you are too blind to see it. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 4, 2022

Awww yes, Democrats only vote for virtuous and good people.

Totally.

Um, it's strange that on one hand, you accuse repubs of being christian fanatics, and yet on the other, you imply that they would vote for the devil… I'd ask if you saw the issue with this inconsistency, but we all know critical thought isn't your forte. — Iceman (@Knensu) October 4, 2022

Controversial Democrat Lawmaker Who Served Time for Teen Sex Scandal Wins Virginia State Senate Seathttps://t.co/42E63ZiQgi — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) October 4, 2022

Sure, not Satan himself (like Biden claimed himself to be) but not a great look.

"Journalist" LOLOLOL — Snarkylandlord (@snarkylandlord) October 4, 2022

Unfortunately, with what journalism has turned into, he fits in perfectly.

***

***

