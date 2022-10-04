Biden. Dude. Read the room.

Or Biden’s intern … whichever.

This was a huge mistake. Hey, we know most of you are struggling to put food on the table and gas in your own cars BUT hop in this super expensive antique sports car with our creepy old president and go for a ride so we can build a better America.

Yeah, this is obnoxious.

STRANGER DANGER.

And what’s the deal here? Is he running? JoeBiden.com? Is this him trying to help Democrats in the midterms?

In that case, he should TOTALLY keep it up.

Yes, everyone get into your expensive, antique and oh by the way GAS POWERED convertibles! And don’t let anyone tell you you’re oblivious to the financial pain average Americans are feeling. I mean, we all love $6-$7 gas right? https://t.co/wLd8TqeHL2 — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 4, 2022

It just got really silly after this one.

Ummm …

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

That’s a gas-powered car, you senile moron. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 4, 2022

VROOM VROOM!

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/1mqRptun2X — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) October 4, 2022

Perfection.

Joel I drive a panty dropping fully loaded 2011 Taurus. Delete this — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 4, 2022

Talk about a HAWT ride.

An 8 cylinder gas guzzling beauty! You’re so green. So green. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 4, 2022

So super green.

Hey, his gas-guzzling car is green, does that count?

This is what a midlife crisis looked like before Biden destroyed the economy. — Maze (@mazemoore) October 4, 2022

Everything is going to hell in a handbasket so just tweet yourself in a sports car…..pic.twitter.com/XdkV9ZDPnB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 4, 2022

Seems like a winning strategy, right?

45 seconds later pic.twitter.com/dUW15q6SvK — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 4, 2022

*snickers*

No one will be hopping in with you, dear. You can’t even properly ride a bike. 😬 https://t.co/NKWO0q09aF — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) October 4, 2022

Americans Feeling the Bite of Food Inflation as Prices Soar to Highest Level in 43 Years https://t.co/067js4rrXk https://t.co/hRkzejJj0V — Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 4, 2022

CZ And on cue, an embarrassing tweet that undercuts his messaging on gas prices, electric cars, and us being all in this together. https://t.co/C5ciCVqkae — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 4, 2022

Can always count on Biden’s interns to tweet something stupid.

We should send them a thank you card and some cookies.

Annnd we’re done here.

***

