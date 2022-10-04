Biden. Dude. Read the room.
Or Biden’s intern … whichever.
This was a huge mistake. Hey, we know most of you are struggling to put food on the table and gas in your own cars BUT hop in this super expensive antique sports car with our creepy old president and go for a ride so we can build a better America.
Yeah, this is obnoxious.
Get in, folks. We're building a better America: https://t.co/V9Mzpw8kB0 pic.twitter.com/cMKiF0Lqwz
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 4, 2022
STRANGER DANGER.
And what’s the deal here? Is he running? JoeBiden.com? Is this him trying to help Democrats in the midterms?
In that case, he should TOTALLY keep it up.
Yes, everyone get into your expensive, antique and oh by the way GAS POWERED convertibles!
And don’t let anyone tell you you’re oblivious to the financial pain average Americans are feeling.
I mean, we all love $6-$7 gas right? https://t.co/wLd8TqeHL2
— Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 4, 2022
It just got really silly after this one.
— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) October 4, 2022
Ummm …
You know what, we don’t wanna know.
That’s a gas-powered car, you senile moron.
— Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) October 4, 2022
— Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) October 4, 2022
VROOM VROOM!
Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/1mqRptun2X
— Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) October 4, 2022
Perfection.
Joel I drive a panty dropping fully loaded 2011 Taurus. Delete this
— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) October 4, 2022
Talk about a HAWT ride.
An 8 cylinder gas guzzling beauty! You’re so green. So green.
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 4, 2022
So super green.
Hey, his gas-guzzling car is green, does that count?
This is what a midlife crisis looked like before Biden destroyed the economy.
— Maze (@mazemoore) October 4, 2022
Everything is going to hell in a handbasket so just tweet yourself in a sports car…..pic.twitter.com/XdkV9ZDPnB
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 4, 2022
Seems like a winning strategy, right?
45 seconds later pic.twitter.com/dUW15q6SvK
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 4, 2022
*snickers*
— Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) October 4, 2022
No one will be hopping in with you, dear. You can’t even properly ride a bike. 😬 https://t.co/NKWO0q09aF
— #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) October 4, 2022
Americans Feeling the Bite of Food Inflation as Prices Soar to Highest Level in 43 Years https://t.co/067js4rrXk https://t.co/hRkzejJj0V
— Milo™ (@chasbottom) October 4, 2022
CZ And on cue, an embarrassing tweet that undercuts his messaging on gas prices, electric cars, and us being all in this together. https://t.co/C5ciCVqkae
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 4, 2022
Can always count on Biden’s interns to tweet something stupid.
We should send them a thank you card and some cookies.
— The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) October 4, 2022
Annnd we’re done here.
***
Related:
‘As if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced’: Per Bloomberg News, Elon Musk to buy Twitter
Blue-check praising his CDC neighbors whose Halloween decorations MOCK people who died from COVID goes SCARILY wrong
We love HER! THIS might be one of the reasons why nobody wants to see Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com, Bros (watch)
***
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.