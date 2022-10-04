Biden. Dude. Read the room.

Or Biden’s intern … whichever.

This was a huge mistake. Hey, we know most of you are struggling to put food on the table and gas in your own cars BUT hop in this super expensive antique sports car with our creepy old president and go for a ride so we can build a better America.

Yeah, this is obnoxious.

STRANGER DANGER.

And what’s the deal here? Is he running? JoeBiden.com? Is this him trying to help Democrats in the midterms?

In that case, he should TOTALLY keep it up.

It just got really silly after this one.

Ummm …

You know what, we don’t wanna know.

VROOM VROOM!

Perfection.

Talk about a HAWT ride.

So super green.

Hey, his gas-guzzling car is green, does that count?

Seems like a winning strategy, right?

*snickers*

Can always count on Biden’s interns to tweet something stupid.

We should send them a thank you card and some cookies.

Annnd we’re done here.

***

***

