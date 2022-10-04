As Twitchy readers know, Billy Eichner’s gay rom-com Bros is not exactly doing great at the box office. You know it’s REALLY bad because he’s blamed straight people in certain parts of the country, weirdos, and homophobes for making it tank this past weekend.

He then went on to say just because movies don’t make a lot of money that doesn’t mean they suck.

Yeah, it was a rather pathetic display, one we exploited with much pointing and laughing.

All of that being said, we’re starting to wonder if Billy himself is the problem. Forget the fact he told half the country he didn’t want them to see his movie, it would appear he’s not exactly the nicest person.

Watch this:

If you wondered why nobody wanted to see Billy Eichner’s movie, here’s one reason. pic.twitter.com/B6xRGGIg7m — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN ✨ (@CamillePagIia) October 4, 2022

Psst … Billy. Maybe being a jerk 24/7 isn’t the best way to convince people to watch your work.

Oh, and we love her. Even if this is a work, we still love her and relate to her on so many levels.

That’s actually HIM! Dead — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) October 4, 2022

She's a hero. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 4, 2022

I’d much rather see a movie with her in it 😂 — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) October 4, 2022

Absolutely.

Omg that’s @billyeichner ? The more I see this dude the more he makes my skin crawl. That young lady didn’t deserve his gross condescension. What a POS. — RMB (@rms432) October 4, 2022

I just want to go back to last week before I even knew who this guy was. — ᴀᴊ 🪦👻 (@ajlieshere) October 4, 2022

Our bad.

But you know, every time we make fun of the guy you all read it soooo … it’s sort of a Catch 22 for us.

We know, BOO HOO.

Wow and you picked a clip in which he's only level 1 obnoxious, not cranked up to level 10. — kflarpk (@kflarpk) October 4, 2022

Wow he's obnoxious. The lady on the other hand seems like someone I would get along with famously. — Stephen (@SaintStNick) October 4, 2022

Maybe he should make a movie about her next time? Well, if there IS a next time. Not sure how much people will be willing to invest in any of his future projects after Bros.

