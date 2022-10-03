Awww yes, you guys remember abortionist Leah Torres, yes?

Or should we say, former abortionist?

Ahem.

Anyway, seems she is still pushing the rhetoric that abortion is healthcare, but she’s taken it up a notch by claiming any restrictions are racist, classist, misogynistic, inhumane, and deadly. This is ironic considering how deadly abortion itself actually is.

Oh, and she compared pro-lifers to flat-Earthers.

She’s as pleasant as ever, y’all.

Last we saw, it looked like Leah was having a hard time finding a job.

Just sayin’.

This. ^

The comments from pro-choicers though?

Yeah.

We’re willing to bet she won’t be improving those interpersonal skills anytime soon.

It’s always been about pro-abortion, they hide behind pro-choice.

Oh, and about that ‘former’ bit?

WHOOPS.

Double WHOOPS.

But you know, flat-Earthers and stuff.

Impressive to say the least.

The very least.

***

***

