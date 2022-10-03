Awww yes, you guys remember abortionist Leah Torres, yes?

Or should we say, former abortionist?

Ahem.

Anyway, seems she is still pushing the rhetoric that abortion is healthcare, but she’s taken it up a notch by claiming any restrictions are racist, classist, misogynistic, inhumane, and deadly. This is ironic considering how deadly abortion itself actually is.

Oh, and she compared pro-lifers to flat-Earthers.

Abortion is health care. Abortion bans are racist, classist, misogynistic, inhumane, and deadly. If you disagree, educate yourself until you understand. Just as you should if you disagree that the Earth is a sphere. — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) October 2, 2022

She’s as pleasant as ever, y’all.

Nod to the folks in my mentions correcting me re Earth’s shape (spheroid), cuz that is the nuance that is really important here…😒 (Note: I know. I feel the audience addressed is uninterested in such nuance/would see me as pedantic instead of hearing the real point being made) — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) October 2, 2022

Last we saw, it looked like Leah was having a hard time finding a job.

Just sayin’.

The educated understand that putting an abortion clinic in a minority neighborhood is a form of genocide — Scottergate (@Scottergate) October 2, 2022

This. ^

The comments from pro-choicers though?

Yeah.

I’m pro choice but you’re not helping by talking down to people who disagree with you. Educate yourself until you have better interpersonal skills. — Storm (@stormrobinson) October 2, 2022

We’re willing to bet she won’t be improving those interpersonal skills anytime soon.

So, it's no longer pro-choice it's pro-abortion? And, if you don't kill your baby it's racist, classist, misogynistic, inhumane & deadly? What kind of drugs are you smoking 🚬? — Ruthann (@rjkretser) October 2, 2022

It’s always been about pro-abortion, they hide behind pro-choice.

Abortion is a violation of human rights. That's science. — Votey McVoteface (@Crapplefratz) October 2, 2022

If the abortion is not performed and the mother and child remain well; that’s not healthcare. — Steven-o (@steveno88) October 2, 2022

Oh, and about that ‘former’ bit?

WHOOPS.

Double WHOOPS.

But you know, flat-Earthers and stuff.

Impressive to say the least.

The very least.

***

***

