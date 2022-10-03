As Twitchy readers know, Peter Strzok’s dismissal letter went viral in all its beautiful savagery. There is no DOUBT that Strzok deserved to be canned, especially when you read that letter. Talk about an embarrassment to himself and to the department as a whole …

Welp, after the letter went out, Sergei Millian tweeted out a thread about Strzok and the multiple times he’s tried to entrap him.

And that would be ILLEGAL, right? Not that we’re experts by any means but wow.

This is even more interesting because Millian’s tweets are protected – BIG thanks to Hans Mahncke for sharing this:

So yeah, we’re ready to see the REST of the story here.

We checked Strzok’s timeline and gosh, he’s not addressing this thread or his dismissal letter.

Wonder why.

Stroke lol — Leopold (@LeopoldVI) October 2, 2022

Hey, it works.

Sergei is such a gangsta 😂. Love him! — Regina (@ReginaMourad) October 2, 2022

"Some day I might just share the facts". I'm certain Millian is a victim but – sorry – I'm tired of these tweets. Don't know what's holding him back from telling the facts. Reminds me too much of Papadopoulos in the early stages as he set all up for the book to nowhere. — The Mask (@TheMask92597093) October 3, 2022

Fair point – the ‘TICK TOCK HIS TIME IS ALMOST UP’ stuff is getting really old.

Would be great to see something actually come of all of this.

There was no good reason whatsoever to reach out to reach out to Sergie. They simply tried to set him up with some of the false information they were feeding to Steele. Who else did they try that with? And did Igor suggest the strategy or Simpson or someone else? — Leopold (@LeopoldVI) October 3, 2022

Shocker, Peter Strzok is a real POS.

We know … you know.

***

***

