Peter Stzok really stinks so nothing makes us happier than to cover his painful, brutal, SAVAGE dismissal letter. Maybe he can send Lisa Page a text or two and tell her Trump won’t ever be president … again.

That worked out so well for him.

What a maroon.

Check this out.

Strzok's dismissal letter was published today: "In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps that has called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the FBI’s reputation." h/t @walkafyre pic.twitter.com/rFILnxDL84 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) September 30, 2022

… called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the FBI reputation.

Oof.

In other words, perfect for CNN! — The Royal We (@duderolls) October 1, 2022

Joe Biden’s FBI: “Hold my beer.” — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) October 1, 2022

Ain’t that the truth?

Inject into my veins. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 1, 2022

Yet he’s somehow still being paid as a commentator on cable news. — VoxMerus (@VoxMerus) October 1, 2022

Oh, he’s perfect for crap-holes like CNN and MSNBC.

This is absolutely damning. How can someone like this be employable? Much less by an elite university and a major cable network? — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) October 1, 2022

Mr Bowdich was quite naïve in those days, as that was just the beginning of an impactful series of missteps that has called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the FBI’s reputation. We were so young then. — Secret Yoder Man (@YoderSecreto) October 2, 2022

Georgetown was thrilled to hire him, knowing he was fired.@Georgetown — Brooke Johanson (@iheartennis) September 30, 2022

Because of course they did.

***

***

