You know, there are some advantages to being a Sunday morning editor on Twitchy … first of all you get a little bit of quiet (freaking Twitchy editors, always making a ruckus and stuff) and second, and perhaps the best part of all, is lunatics often will tweet crazy stuff on Saturday nights whether they’re imbibing spirits or just losing their marbles in general.

Like that absolute shiznit show from Adam Kinzinger attacking pro-lifers, babbling about Putin, and outright attacking baseballcrank (!!!) of being pro-Russia or something?

He went so far as to admit he’s acting like a Democrat activist …

Oh, he deleted that one BUUUUUT we got it.

So yep, he’s a Democrat activist.

Oh, c’mon Adam, we all knew anyway.

Why bother deleting the truth?

A little refresher of his epic meltdown right here …

What a disaster.

Seriously.

Kinzinger:

1. Pro lifers are pro Putin hypocrites

2. I'm pro life, but Dan defends Putin.

3. Agreed, Dan has never defended Putin and I'm a garbage hack. pic.twitter.com/XH04VaLd76 — Boooooo 👻 (@IzaBooboo) October 2, 2022

The craziest part was he attacked baseballcrank … we’re not sure we’ve seen a conservative who is more balanced and supportive of Ukraine than him. But hey, whatever floats Adam’s Democrat activist arse.

This guy appears to me, completely apart from politics, to have growing mental health problems. — Boo Radley (@BooRadley52) October 2, 2022

I never heard of this guy before, but it looks like I wasn’t missing anything special. — Avidfilmbuff (@avidfilm) October 2, 2022

Just an absolute hot mess.

So no, nothing special.

***

***

