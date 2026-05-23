Porta-Potty Perv: GOP Ad Torches Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner With His Own...
Judge Dismisses Human Trafficking Case Against Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia as Vindic...
Hamas Supporter Mahmoud Khalil Will Appeal His Deportation Case to the Supreme Court
Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pr...
OUCH! Nick Shirley Drops Receipts on Media AND Tim Walz Showing How They...
Jim Acosta Didn't Like Greg Gutfeld's Reality Check About Colbert's Cancellation (Replies...
VIP
Remember When Colbert Liked Trump (and Why)? Wow, Did THAT Backfire
Sen. Chris Murphy Did NOT Think Trump's Farewell to Colbert was Funny (He...
President Trump Flexes His Political Muscle in GOP Primaries
Greg Gutfeld and Clay Travis Spot a Reason Colbert Might Have Gotten Canceled...
VIP
Propaganda Performer: Democrats Thank Stephen Colbert Online for His Years of Service to...
Let's Compare Other Late-Night Hosts' Finale Viewership to Numbers Colbert's Media Fans Ar...
Trump Trolls Colbert with Hilarious AI Video of Throwing Him in the Dumpster
VIP
Tulsi Leaves DNI Role to Care for Husband Abraham — A Heartwarming Example...

Pander Backfires: Protester Pulls Knife on CA Gov Candidate Tom Steyer’s Staff in Leimert Park

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Tom Steyer is running for Governor of California. Today, while at a community appearance, a knife was pulled on him and his staff.

Advertisement

A protester at a Los Angeles campaign event hosted by California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer pulled a knife on his staff — as angry agitators blocked his SUV while shouting down the progressive billionaire.

Steyer had been attending a gathering last Saturday at ORA Cafe in Leimert Park, during which he told a crowd of black voters that they are owed a “gigantic debt” and that the black community is “the moral leader of the United States,” journalist Maeve Reston reported

The event took a turn when a group of protesters arrived and things turned ugly.

“Tom attended an event in Leimert Park last Saturday to meet voters,” a Steyer spokesperson told The California Post.


“After the event was over, staff escorted him to a vehicle in the alleyway because protesters were present, including one individual who had pulled a knife on campaign staff. The campaign did not contact CHP or request a security escort.”

The crowd clearly wasn't buying his ridiculous rhetoric. What a goofball.

Give people a little more credit than the pandering. 

Recommended

Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pratt Cookies
justmindy
Advertisement

Instead of wine and cookies, Steyer and staff got knives and vandalism.

They created the monster and now they can't control it. 

This is all Democrats, actually.

Some people never read 'Frankenstein' and it shows.

Advertisement

Oh, it would be non-stop coverage about the violence of white men and how they are the scourge of America.

Amen.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pratt Cookies
justmindy
Porta-Potty Perv: GOP Ad Torches Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner With His Own Disgusting Confessions
justmindy
OUCH! Nick Shirley Drops Receipts on Media AND Tim Walz Showing How They Were All on the Same Team
Doug P.
Judge Dismisses Human Trafficking Case Against Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia as Vindictive
Brett T.
Jim Acosta Didn't Like Greg Gutfeld's Reality Check About Colbert's Cancellation (Replies Off of Course)
Doug P.
Greg Gutfeld and Clay Travis Spot a Reason Colbert Might Have Gotten Canceled in This Staff Photo
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kimmel Family Bullying Spree: Jimmy’s Sister-in-Law Harasses Bakery for Selling Spencer Pratt Cookies justmindy
Advertisement