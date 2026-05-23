Pander Backfires: Protester Pulls Knife on CA Gov Candidate Tom Steyer’s Staff in Leimert Park

Tom Steyer is running for Governor of California. Today, while at a community appearance, a knife was pulled on him and his staff.

Protester pulls knife on Tom Steyer staffer at LA campaign event - as wild video shows angry activists confronting billionaire https://t.co/SJr9tFebQL pic.twitter.com/HxROGCQlSX — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2026

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A protester at a Los Angeles campaign event hosted by California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer pulled a knife on his staff — as angry agitators blocked his SUV while shouting down the progressive billionaire. Steyer had been attending a gathering last Saturday at ORA Cafe in Leimert Park, during which he told a crowd of black voters that they are owed a “gigantic debt” and that the black community is “the moral leader of the United States,” journalist Maeve Reston reported. The event took a turn when a group of protesters arrived and things turned ugly. “Tom attended an event in Leimert Park last Saturday to meet voters,” a Steyer spokesperson told The California Post.

“After the event was over, staff escorted him to a vehicle in the alleyway because protesters were present, including one individual who had pulled a knife on campaign staff. The campaign did not contact CHP or request a security escort.”

The crowd clearly wasn't buying his ridiculous rhetoric. What a goofball.

Give people a little more credit than the pandering.

The Welcome Wagon showed up. https://t.co/uRRV2RR2MQ — potterylover (@potterylover) May 23, 2026

Instead of wine and cookies, Steyer and staff got knives and vandalism.

The Democratic Party @DNC built this massive web of identity politics, reparations activism, and grievance movements — and now it’s spinning out of control.

A protester pulling a knife on Tom Steyer’s staffer in LA isn’t “passion.” It’s dangerous. No one’s life should be at risk… https://t.co/I71fO7UKUG — JezebellePNW (@JezebellePNW) May 23, 2026

They created the monster and now they can't control it.

This is all Democrats, actually.

Fun fact!



An angry activist, or a protester that pulls a knife, is not actually a protester.



Some proper terms for this include: rioter, criminal, vigilante, thug, or low life. — The Pipeline Podcast 2025 (@PipelinePod2025) May 23, 2026

He pandered to them and they still want to kill him. Dems created a monster they can’t control — JC (@Quato2) May 23, 2026

Some people never read 'Frankenstein' and it shows.

Why didn't anyone call the police? Oh, right. Bcuz pandering Steyer is so desperate for votes, he'll turn a blind eye when a certain group acts lawlessly.



If it were a white dude, no doubt he'd be make the media rounds about white supremacy and the violent right.



Clown show.🤡 — FreeStrum 🇺🇲 (@FreedomStrummer) May 23, 2026

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Oh, it would be non-stop coverage about the violence of white men and how they are the scourge of America.

Big tent Democratic party accepts those who identify as knives too... pic.twitter.com/Mfa3uWxnXX — Texas Guy (@TexasPirate88) May 23, 2026

Political disagreements should never escalate into violence. Hoping everyone involved is safe and that tensions are handled peacefully. — Mawazo Ngwena (@Nmawazo) May 23, 2026

Amen.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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