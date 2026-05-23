Rep. Steve Cohen Introduces Six Articles of Impeachment Against Chief Justice John Roberts

Steve Cohen, the congressman who probably won't be representing Memphis much longer, announced on Friday that he was filing six articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts "for compromising the credibility of the court."

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I introduced six Articles of Impeachment against Chief Justice John Roberts for compromising the credibility of the Supreme Court. See my release below. https://t.co/DBbzBIStPQ — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) May 22, 2026

Cohen says in a press release:

“The Supreme Court was once a proud and credible institution. Even if one disagreed with a position, there was respect for the analysis, thoroughness, and process. Under Chief Justice Roberts stewardship, it is now understood as biased: with decisions designed to benefit Republicans at the expense of representative government, seemingly contradictory and unexplained orders, and a pattern of ethical breaches that raises questions about the role of the wealthy. As Chief Justice, John Roberts is charged with administering this institution impartially, independently, and with integrity – all requirements built into constitutional structure of our judiciary. I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that while John Roberts remains Chief Justice, correcting this misconduct and ensuring the Justices and the Court itself comply with their legal obligations will be impossible.”

The first article, of course, has to do with the Supreme Court's Callais decision, which allowed Tennessee to dismantle its only majority-Black congressional district, splitting Cohen's Memphis district into three pieces.

This is pure clown town. https://t.co/MilhmmMeP6 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 22, 2026

Why are you urging Donald Trump to make Clarence Thomas Chief Justice? — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) May 22, 2026

Pure political theater and why everyone loathes Congress. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 23, 2026

Speaking of pure political theater:

Good Luck, Dumbass pic.twitter.com/2OdR6BlXDo — SIC TEE CO (@SIC_TEES_CO) May 22, 2026

Look, I’m MAGA, and I support you on this because it means Trump gets to elevate Justice Thomas to Chief and appoint another Justice to the court. — Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) May 22, 2026

This is just meaningless political theater that will go nowhere and accomplish nothing.



And this is coming from someone who is not a John Roberts fan. I'd love for Trump to be able to appoint his replacement! — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) May 22, 2026

Pure theatrics from a wormy little man. — Glen Pickle Guy (@OkieDad918) May 22, 2026

Congrats on the six articles of cope, Steve. The Court didn’t compromise its credibility......it just killed your racist gerrymander. Enjoy your last few months in office before Memphis finally fires you. 😂 — J Mac 🇺🇲 (@TheRealJeffMac5) May 22, 2026

Don't you have anything better or more productive to do than this bullshit? Oh yeah, you're a Democrat. Clowns gonna clown. — The Revenge of Irving Fisher (@jdftgadsden) May 23, 2026

You're a nobody, on your way out thanks to the end of racial gerrymandering, and will not be remembered for anything at all. — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) May 22, 2026

Good. That gives Trump another nomination to SCOTUS. I hope you impeach him. He's as useless as Thune — 🚨PaNi€ In€ 🇺🇲 (@lisa3ap) May 23, 2026

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Still no plans to help your constituents? You can’t be gone soon enough. — 🇺🇸KimberP123🇺🇸 (@KimberP123) May 22, 2026

The last flailing craziness from a leftist on his way out. — Edward C Hansohn (@c_hansohn) May 22, 2026

It's embarrassing.

Smooth move. He is fairly moderate. If he is removed, he will be replaced by a more conservative Chief, and Trump will get another Justice. Do you even think? — BigMoneyGrip (@WTGardner) May 23, 2026

You want Donald Trump to nominate his replacement? — IDunnoAlaska (@RBMEllis) May 22, 2026

Make sure to do as much worthless virtue signaling as possible over the next six months that get you backslapping from leftists as you do the cocktail party circuit with rich liberals. You won't ever be in elected office again. — Clayton Wood (@WoodClayton) May 22, 2026

The desperate flailing of a soon to be unemployed congressman, who lost his seat via the game his party has weaponized for years.

Beautiful. Poetic. Hilarious. — Yanni Blek (@Yannis_Bek) May 22, 2026

This effort will go no further than the press release. Cohen will be gone long before Roberts. But at least he's going out with a tantrum.

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