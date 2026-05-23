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Rep. Steve Cohen Introduces Six Articles of Impeachment Against Chief Justice John Roberts

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on May 23, 2026
Twitter

Steve Cohen, the congressman who probably won't be representing Memphis much longer, announced on Friday that he was filing six articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts "for compromising the credibility of the court."

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Cohen says in a press release:

“The Supreme Court was once a proud and credible institution.  Even if one disagreed with a position, there was respect for the analysis, thoroughness, and process.  Under Chief Justice Roberts stewardship, it is now understood as biased: with decisions designed to benefit Republicans at the expense of representative government, seemingly contradictory and unexplained orders, and a pattern of ethical breaches that raises questions about the role of the wealthy. As Chief Justice, John Roberts is charged with administering this institution impartially, independently, and with integrity – all requirements built into constitutional structure of our judiciary. I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that while John Roberts remains Chief Justice, correcting this misconduct and ensuring the Justices and the Court itself comply with their legal obligations will be impossible.”

The first article, of course, has to do with the Supreme Court's Callais decision, which allowed Tennessee to dismantle its only majority-Black congressional district, splitting Cohen's Memphis district into three pieces.

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Speaking of pure political theater:

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It's embarrassing.

This effort will go no further than the press release. Cohen will be gone long before Roberts. But at least he's going out with a tantrum.

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