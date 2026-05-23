Judge Dismisses Human Trafficking Case Against Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia as Vindictive

It's infuriating how difficult it is to deport just one man, or in this case, two. As we reported earlier, Columbia University terrorist Mahmoud Khalil will be appealing his deportation case to the Supreme Court, which likely will decline to hear it, deferring to the immigration courts, which have ordered Khalil's removal. This clown was arrested in March of 2025, and we're still trying to kick him out.

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And then they're Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to his home country of El Salvador and shared margaritas with Sen. Chris Van Hollen and a slew of Democrats who flew to El Salvador on the taxpayers' dime to demand his release. He was brought back to the United States to face charges of human trafficking, but now SCOTUS Wire reports that Garcia's case has been dismissed by a federal judge for "vindictive prosecution."

🚨 A federal judge has dismissed the criminal case against Kilmar Abrego Garcia for vindictive prosecution. pic.twitter.com/aljquf4Evp — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) May 22, 2026

NBC News reports:

A federal judge in Tennessee dismissed the criminal charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Friday, finding that the investigation into his alleged involvement with human trafficking was “tainted.” He said the probe was only launched to justify the government’s decision to remove him to El Salvador. “The objective evidence here shows that, absent Abrego’s successful lawsuit challenging his removal to El Salvador, the Government would not have brought this prosecution,” U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw wrote in his decision. … Sean Hecker, Abrego’s attorney, said that his client “is a victim of a politicized, vindictive White House and its lawyers at what used to be an independent Justice Department. We are so pleased that he is a free man. Justifiably so.”

NBC News adds that while Abrego is a Salvadoran citizen, a court order from 2019 prevents him from being deported to that country. That’s because an immigration judge determined that he faced danger in El Salvador from a gang that had threatened his family. He's apparently not safe anywhere except the U.S. Last September, ICE said Abrego Garcia was bound for Uganda, but after Abrego Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries, ICE settled on the African country Eswatini. As of October, Abrego Garcia’s final order of removal stood as a judge denied a motion to reopen his case.

Good and now he will be deported being he got a final deportation order a few months ago, and this case was the only thing keeping him here. — Patriot Girl 🇺🇸🇺🇸♥️🤍💙 (@Grid_Girl31) May 22, 2026

DOES THIS MEAN THAT HE IS NOW SUBJECT TO IMMEDIATE REMOVAL?



WASN’T THIS CRIMINAL CHARGE THE “HOLD UP”? — Carl Kolchak’s Ghost 👻🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@ckolchacksghost) May 23, 2026

So now that all court actions are completed, the final order can be executed. — Paul Hurt (@armypah) May 22, 2026

This individual has gotten more due process than anybody in history — Indiana Republican 🇺🇸 🦅 (@IndianaNeocon) May 22, 2026

That's actually good news because he's already had his final appeal for deportation so saves us taxpayer money and he can be immediately deported. — Lori Weber (@LWG31) May 23, 2026

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This doesn't change the fact he came into the country illegally.

He will be deported. — Simple Jack (@SteveGeorg82341) May 23, 2026

Cheering the freedom of a foreign gangster. Really sad and pathetic. — Peter (@Peterpyth) May 22, 2026

Good, now he can be swiftly deported without any more excuses. — Marvel (@marcvelitrae) May 23, 2026

So now he can be deported ? — pamsd (@pamsd425) May 22, 2026

It's complicated. Garcia agreed to be deported to Costa Rica, but the Trump administration wants him deported to Liberia. That's still tied up in court. So we're still not rid of this guy.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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