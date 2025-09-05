Justice is Coming: Victim's Parents' Emotional Reaction to DC Murder Suspects Being Arrest...
Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless the Rains Down in Africa

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on September 05, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The saying goes that ‘beggars can’t be choosers,’ but that didn’t stop illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his lawyers from submitting a long list of countries he didn’t want to be deported to. Garcia had been imprisoned in a summer camp-like facility (not the dreaded CECOT) in his native El Salvador. That wasn’t good enough, so ICE picked the perfect place for the entitled MS-13 gang member: Eswatini. No, that’s not a fancy drink. It’s a small, landlocked African monarchy that used to be called Swaziland. Oopsie!

Here's more. (READ)

Well, that backfired spectacularly.

Here are some of the cultural experiences and exciting food dishes Garcia has to look forward to in Eswatini.

That last plateful is considered the ‘Big Mac’ of Eswatini.

Commenters want to give credit where it’s due. Great job, legacy media, Democrats, and especially Garcia’s lawyers. Bravo, applause all around!

Democrats had other plans for the ‘Maryland Man.’ Too bad they changed the country’s name. ‘Swaziland Man’ has a nice ring to it.

Garcia ending up in Africa, far from Central America, means no more of his and Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen’s favorite drink.

Ok, that’s hilarious. We highly doubt Van Hollen will be visiting Garcia in Africa. But he may surprise us. To think that if Democrats had left well enough alone, Garcia would be living out his days in his native El Salvador. Oh well.

