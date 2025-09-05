Eswatini Bound: ICE Informs Kilmar Abrego Garcia He Will Soon 'Deport' to Bless the Rains Down in Africa

The saying goes that ‘beggars can’t be choosers,’ but that didn’t stop illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his lawyers from submitting a long list of countries he didn’t want to be deported to. Garcia had been imprisoned in a summer camp-like facility (not the dreaded CECOT) in his native El Salvador. That wasn’t good enough, so ICE picked the perfect place for the entitled MS-13 gang member: Eswatini. No, that’s not a fancy drink. It’s a small, landlocked African monarchy that used to be called Swaziland. Oopsie!

Advertisement

Here's more. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: ICE has just informed Kilmar Abrego Garcia he will now be deported to the small African country of ESWATINI, per @BillMelugin_



This comes after Garcia said he was “fearful” of persecution in Uganda and 20 other countries



It keeps getting worse for Garcia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YbGIGVt6pb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2025

Well, that backfired spectacularly.

Here are some of the cultural experiences and exciting food dishes Garcia has to look forward to in Eswatini.

The locals look nice. pic.twitter.com/DOL5ZhOX7G — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 5, 2025

“Welcome to your new home, Kilmar” 😏 pic.twitter.com/8XwRMzjsOx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2025

Hope he like exotic meat🤣Eswatini diet includes some sketchy wild animals that are typically not edible.👇



Game meats in general: Dishes may feature warthog, impala, and other wild game, prepared by boiling or in stews. — SMHonk (@SMHonk1983) September 5, 2025

Please, help yourself to one of our delicacies. pic.twitter.com/75hKHIwt2Y — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 5, 2025

That last plateful is considered the ‘Big Mac’ of Eswatini.

Commenters want to give credit where it’s due. Great job, legacy media, Democrats, and especially Garcia’s lawyers. Bravo, applause all around!

Kilmar’s attorneys really doing a bang up job here. 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 5, 2025

Dude’s going to be begging to go back to El Salvador soon 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 5, 2025

@ChrisVanHollen and @TheDemocrats used him as a pawn. It’s really disgusting. He could have pled guilty and be sitting on a beach in Costa Rica right now, but then he wouldn’t be useful to them somehow. — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) September 5, 2025

Democrats had other plans for the ‘Maryland Man.’ Too bad they changed the country’s name. ‘Swaziland Man’ has a nice ring to it.

Garcia ending up in Africa, far from Central America, means no more of his and Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen’s favorite drink.

Will they be having margaritas !! — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) September 5, 2025

Advertisement

I wonder if Chris Van Hollen ever paid that tab. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 5, 2025

Ok, that’s hilarious. We highly doubt Van Hollen will be visiting Garcia in Africa. But he may surprise us. To think that if Democrats had left well enough alone, Garcia would be living out his days in his native El Salvador. Oh well.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.