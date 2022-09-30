Boy oh boy, Joy Behag … sorry … Behar was super mad at Greg Gutfeld for mocking the church of climate change, especially as Hurricane Ian BARRELED toward his state. Apparently, Gutfeld was very worried about how angry she was with him for mocking climate change because he put together a clip for his show.

And what we can only call his response to her raging at him is pretty damn hilarious.

Watch:

A beautiful thing. Gutfeld rules !!!pic.twitter.com/y0lnfvAYW2 — psychforensic 🇺🇸 (@psychforensic) September 30, 2022

OOOOOMG.

We really really really hope she sees this.

That is, of course, the famous scene from Twister where Joy is picked up by the tornado and flies past their windshield.

Oh, wait, the cow is picked up, not Joy.

Our bad.

I can't stop watching this !!! 😍 🤣

Thank you and Happy Friday all. — Gilly-Butterbean-Sweet Pete-Peanut-Lucy-Mom TP (@CatnipBallPit) September 30, 2022

We have watched it about a dozen times.

I'm crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 this is why Gutfeld is the King of late night! — Nuclear MAGA Gang Cat ☢️🍊🇺🇸🐾 (@catahouligan_) September 30, 2022

I luv Greg…that was epic🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Barbara Orr (@barborr316) September 30, 2022

We can’t stop watching it … every time we see the cow fly by and Gutfeld’s reaction to his own joke we just hee-haw more.

That's an insult to cows. — Mark from LI (@markfromLI) September 30, 2022

So we’re going to go ahead and say Greg won this one.

***

***

