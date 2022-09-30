Boy oh boy, Joy Behag … sorry … Behar was super mad at Greg Gutfeld for mocking the church of climate change, especially as Hurricane Ian BARRELED toward his state. Apparently, Gutfeld was very worried about how angry she was with him for mocking climate change because he put together a clip for his show.

And what we can only call his response to her raging at him is pretty damn hilarious.

Watch:

OOOOOMG.

We really really really hope she sees this.

That is, of course, the famous scene from Twister where Joy is picked up by the tornado and flies past their windshield.

Oh, wait, the cow is picked up, not Joy.

Our bad.

We have watched it about a dozen times.

We can’t stop watching it … every time we see the cow fly by and Gutfeld’s reaction to his own joke we just hee-haw more.

So we’re going to go ahead and say Greg won this one.

***

***

