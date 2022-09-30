Look at all the violence a little Biden rhetoric can create.

And here we thought it was the EVIL RIGHT that was such a huge threat to the country. Gosh, golly, gee, this looks like a lot of violence from our tolerant, democracy-loving pals on the Left. Let’s not pretend this uptick in violence has nothing to do with Biden telling millions of Americans that the people they disagree with are semi-fascists and a threat to their democracy.

Bad stuff, you guys.

In the last 10 days: NM Republican Mark Ronchetti's home window shot out Two staffers for TX Republican Gov Abbott violently assaulted MI 83-year-old pro-life volunteer passing out info shot in the back ND 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson run over in politically motivated attack — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 29, 2022

Surely these weren’t politically motivated.

Nope, not at all.

*cough cough*

via GIPHY

But wait, there’s more!

Shot her over abortion.

Almost as if someone somewhere has convinced them that people want to take their ability to kill their offspring completely away.

Maybe telling a bunch of already mentally unbalanced and overly emotional people that Republicans are OUT TO GET THEM wasn’t such a great idea, Slow Joe.

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houstonhttps://t.co/t9sel3fixt — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 30, 2022

Attacked for just knocking on a door.

Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti's home shot with pelletshttps://t.co/JkGedOyCTy — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 30, 2022

BUT IT’S THE RIGHT THAT’S VIOLENT! JANUARY 6TH! REEEEEEE!

Man admits to killing ‘Republican’ teen after argument but is released on $50K bailhttps://t.co/DCm6hOW3PJ — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 30, 2022

Released on bail.

Don’t know about you all but we’re not exactly looking forward to the weeks leading up to midterms since the violence from the Left as they figure out how likely they are to lose in November becomes more and more obvious.

Keep your head on a swivel.

***

