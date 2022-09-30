Gosh, Democrats keep telling us NOBODY is pro-abortion. Guess they’re lying.

Pro-choicers really really really don’t want people admitting they are actually pro-abortion because they need to be able to pretend Republicans and pro-life claiming otherwise are insane. Theocrats. Lunatics even! Of course, nobody is pro-killing, they just want women to be FREE to kill.

Or something.

Welp, the Women’s March harpies have officially ended that debate.

We're not just pro-choice. We are proudly, unapologetically pro-abortion. RT if you agree. — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 29, 2022

Guess us crazies were right, they ARE pro-abortion.

Shocker.

This is a sickness. https://t.co/QrJ1MOL2l4 — Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) September 30, 2022

Yup.

Oh, and in case you wanted to see Lefties claiming LITERALLY NO ONE is pro-abortion:

Literally no one is PRO-abortion, we are PRO-CHOICE ffs — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) April 11, 2022

Huh.

Guess Tara was wrong.

It’s not helpful or honest to demonize us. No one is pro-abortion. As a Catholic who chose to carry my pregnancies to full term, I am pro-freedom. I honor the dignity of every person to make decisions about their faith, body & family. — Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) August 19, 2022

Gina was wrong as well.

This of course has ticked off the pro-choice peeps:

hey thanks for feeding the narrative republican lawmakers have been pushing to justify their on-going effort to ban abortions nationwide. it’s rlly cool of you to use inflammatory messaging most ppl disagree with just to agitate your opponents on twitter https://t.co/iJKkbBsBmB — daniella (@dznyella) September 30, 2022

Are you trying to cost Democrats the election and elect Republicans to set back womens' rights? Because it feels like that's what you're trying to do. https://t.co/LqDVJdbGRW — ✡️🦁 Nathan | נתן 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@BadJewishBoy) September 30, 2022

Interesting.

The rest of us, however, are not the least bit surprised.

Why would anyone ever be “proud” of an abortion? It’s not supposed to be bucket list accomplishment 🤦‍♂️ Good grief you birthing persons are soulless creeps. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 29, 2022

Because GIRL POWER or something.

Congrats on going from “Safe, Legal, and Rare” to “I Kill Babies, Hear Me Roar.” — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 29, 2022

HA HA HA

Are you enjoying the ratio? I know I am! — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) September 30, 2022

Hey, we are.

Always good Twitchy fodder.

***

***

