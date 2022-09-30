Gosh, Democrats keep telling us NOBODY is pro-abortion. Guess they’re lying.
Pro-choicers really really really don’t want people admitting they are actually pro-abortion because they need to be able to pretend Republicans and pro-life claiming otherwise are insane. Theocrats. Lunatics even! Of course, nobody is pro-killing, they just want women to be FREE to kill.
Or something.
Welp, the Women’s March harpies have officially ended that debate.
We're not just pro-choice.
We are proudly, unapologetically pro-abortion.
RT if you agree.
— Women's March (@womensmarch) September 29, 2022
Guess us crazies were right, they ARE pro-abortion.
Shocker.
This is a sickness. https://t.co/QrJ1MOL2l4
— Lisa Elizabeth (@Lisaelizabeth) September 30, 2022
Yup.
Oh, and in case you wanted to see Lefties claiming LITERALLY NO ONE is pro-abortion:
Literally no one is PRO-abortion, we are PRO-CHOICE ffs
— Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) April 11, 2022
Huh.
Guess Tara was wrong.
It’s not helpful or honest to demonize us. No one is pro-abortion. As a Catholic who chose to carry my pregnancies to full term, I am pro-freedom. I honor the dignity of every person to make decisions about their faith, body & family.
— Gina Hinojosa (@GinaForAustin) August 19, 2022
Gina was wrong as well.
This of course has ticked off the pro-choice peeps:
hey thanks for feeding the narrative republican lawmakers have been pushing to justify their on-going effort to ban abortions nationwide. it’s rlly cool of you to use inflammatory messaging most ppl disagree with just to agitate your opponents on twitter https://t.co/iJKkbBsBmB
— daniella (@dznyella) September 30, 2022
Are you trying to cost Democrats the election and elect Republicans to set back womens' rights? Because it feels like that's what you're trying to do. https://t.co/LqDVJdbGRW
— ✡️🦁 Nathan | נתן 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@BadJewishBoy) September 30, 2022
Interesting.
The rest of us, however, are not the least bit surprised.
Mask off. https://t.co/vZWD7rQFrm
— Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 30, 2022
Why would anyone ever be “proud” of an abortion? It’s not supposed to be bucket list accomplishment 🤦♂️ Good grief you birthing persons are soulless creeps.
— Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 29, 2022
Because GIRL POWER or something.
Congrats on going from “Safe, Legal, and Rare” to “I Kill Babies, Hear Me Roar.”
— Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 29, 2022
— Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) September 30, 2022
HA HA HA
Are you enjoying the ratio? I know I am!
— Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) September 30, 2022
Hey, we are.
Always good Twitchy fodder.
***
