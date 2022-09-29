You guys remember John Brennan, right? He’s the a-hole who straight-up lied under oath to Congress? And somehow he paid zero consequences for that, but we digress.

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to do our homework for us when reminding everyone WHY they shouldn’t believe a thing Brennan or his ‘spox’ Natasha Bertrand say.

He even put together a little thread:

Starring former CIA Director John Brennan and his spokesperson Natasha Bertrand, as usual. How many times did this duo lie over and over during the last 6 years, passing off all sorts of hoaxes – Alfa Bank, Hunter laptop, Havana Syndrome — as true? The Disinformation Duo. https://t.co/bDORAgKARi pic.twitter.com/Mwlvb0T169 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 29, 2022

The Disinformation Duo.

That’s perfectly hilarious.

So basically, if John Brennan and Natasha Bertrand are blaming Russia for the Nord Stream pipeline leaks then we know Russia didn’t do it.

If, after 20 years of this same tactic, you want to keep believing it – to the point of now believing Russia blew up their own pipeline – have at it. Maybe it's worth seeing some proof rather than gullibly believing these same lying "journalists" and CIA sources over and over? pic.twitter.com/BQcx5iGgMI — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 29, 2022

Wait, proof? Get outta here. We haven’t been ‘allowed’ to ask our betters for actual proof in years.

Silly Glenn.

Awwww, that’s right. Hunter Biden’s laptop was supposedly Russian disinformation but we know now that was a LIE.

Another Brennan lie.

Shocker.

But sure, Russia totally blew up their own pipeline. That reads …

If you’re John Brennan.

