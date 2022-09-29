After watching this video from Matt Taibbi, the one YouTube has now demonetized, this editor doesn’t want to hear another freakin’ WORD from any Democrat, media-type, or entertainer claiming Republicans questioning the 2020 election results are traitors or insurrectionists.

This.

Is.

Infuriating.

And it’s SO WELL DONE … we can see why YouTube is trying to keep it from making any money. Nothing says you’re meddling in elections like limiting certain voices.

We see you, Big Tech.

1) I BEG you to watch this immediately. It is really well done. https://t.co/2gAbWLGgpC

2) @mtaibbi reports YouTube demonetized this video because it shows very high-profile media and Democrats claiming 2016 election was stolen. YouTube's meddling in our elections is horrific. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 29, 2022

Watch:

Seriously.

It’s insane that Americans are being held, many without charges, for saying and doing far less than this.

Oh, we especially love the footage of Hillary saying it over and over again … when do they raid her home again? The violence? Were those people arrested and held without charges?

Unreal — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) September 29, 2022

Sadly, it’s all too real.

Were all those 2016 election deniers/violent protesters locked in a DC jail without bail? — gay g rogers (@gayR_SA) September 29, 2022

I recall the democrats condemned the phase “stop the steal”. But here they are! Biggest BS artists in the history of this country. Be sure to vote in the midterms. Remember they have big tech fake news crooked politicians to change the rules and shift the counts AGAIN — 💕🇺🇸Janey Lee🇺🇸💕 (@JaneyLee91) September 29, 2022

Biggest BS artists in history.

Accurate.

