CNN is gonna CNN but c’mon man.

Huh, what do you call it when the economy shrinks two quarters in a row? There’s a term for that, yes? Right on the tip of our tongue …

Revised GDP data shows US economy shrank in the second quarter, solidifying two straight quarters of contraction https://t.co/5uupWH3WYB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 29, 2022

A RECESSION.

SAY IT … SAY IT … SAY IT!

But of course, they won’t say it.

From CNN:

The US economy shrank by 0.6% during the second quarter of the year, according to the latest gross domestic product estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis released Thursday. That matches the most recent GDP estimate and shows the economy was in contraction for the entire first half of the year as businesses readjusted to pandemic-era supply chain disruptions. The latest scorecard on the economy may reignite the debate as to whether the United States has been in a recession, commonly defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. Some economists and policymakers have rebuffed claims of an early 2022 recession, citing robust job growth, consumer spending and manufacturing. However, the official arbiter is a panel of National Bureau of Economic Research economists, who take an array of economic indicators into consideration and can revise the data many years later.

However … HA HA HA HA

So the recession is a recession? — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) September 29, 2022

There it is.

It's called a recession — Mike P.H.D #NubelNation (@NagelsmannCEO) September 29, 2022

A recession? Or are you guys still busy redefining that word? — Satanas… (@DSmykal) September 29, 2022

Sounds like a recession. — Patrick (@PMC713) September 29, 2022

Say it with us. Go ahead. The word is Recession. — Denise (@neeceetx) September 29, 2022

Louder for the people in back!

