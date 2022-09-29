A diplomat for animals and plants. Alrighty then.

What exactly does an animal and plant diplomat do? Seems like a job for a crazy person … just sayin’.

Look, even Glenn Kessler is covering it:

From WaPo:

As temperatures rise and habitats shrink, hundreds of thousands of plant and animal species around the world are at risk of vanishing.

Because of course it’s a climate change thing. Keep going.

For the first time, the United States is designating a special diplomat to advocate for global biodiversity amid what policymakers here and overseas increasingly recognize as an extinction crisis. Monica Medina is taking on a new role as special envoy for biodiversity and water resources, the State Department announced Wednesday. She currently serves as the department’s assistant secretary for oceans and international environmental and scientific affairs.

Ahem, she’s also Ronald Klain’s wife. Cute how they left that out, right?

The appointment underscores the Biden administration’s desire to protect land and waters not just at home but to also conserve habitats abroad.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow.

Appropriate, given that we have a vegetable for a president. — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 29, 2022

Ron Klain's wife 🤣 — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 29, 2022

We are not a serious country. — Warpath (@Low_T_4_BS) September 29, 2022

Not right now, we’re not.

And we haven’t been in about three years.

Why on Earth would such a diplomatic position be created? We already have wildlife/conservation agencies. https://t.co/YCvl3nzGyJ — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 29, 2022

Because Ron’s wife needs something to do.

The individual is Monica Medina, who will act as “special envoy for biodiversity and water resources” for the State Department. And guess who she’s married to? Ron Klain. https://t.co/sqTwfF3GcN pic.twitter.com/xi361gBNPb — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 29, 2022

Isn’t THAT convenient?

Looting and humiliation stage https://t.co/ZqAFL3UqcF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 29, 2022

They know it’s almost over already. Gotta get it while the gettin’s good.

How on earth does The Washington Post get away with NOT MENTIONING that Monica Medina is WHCOS Ron Klain's wife? https://t.co/rQeZsdgOLX — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 29, 2022

Steve’s question actually answers his question.

It’s Glenn Kessler, of course he won’t provide all of the facts …

Especially one that makes this story even dumber than it already was.

