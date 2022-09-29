Another day, another embarrassing speech from the woman who is a single heartbeat away from being the leader of the free world.

And just WOW.

Did someone write this for Kamala Harris? If they did, they are NOT in her corner … like at all.

Watch:

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

Kamala knows she’s talking about NORTH Korea, right?!

America has an alliance with North Korea.

Hrm.

WHAT???? — Nicholas Lagano (@lagano_nicholas) September 29, 2022

Really?

Huh, we must’ve missed that.

So she went to A border — ManHeHim 🇺🇸 (@ManHeHim) September 29, 2022

HA! Ok, funny point and sadly accurate.

She has already gone down as the worst VP ever.

Notice how we avoided making a ‘gone down’ joke …

Oh, wait, we just did. OUR BAD.

This can’t be real. What a moron — SL (@slaurie526) September 29, 2022

Oh, but it is real.

Very real.

And ridiculous AF.

She checks all the boxes, though. — TheFracDog (@TheFracDog) September 29, 2022

Isn’t that the truth? Thank goodness Biden was more concerned with her sex and color than her ability to do the job when he selected her as his VP. It was more important for Democrats to have this ‘first’ than it was for them to put someone in place who’s capable of doing the job.

The mockery is justified.

She is what keeps @JoeBiden from being impeached… — Grayman (@chrisgrayceltec) September 29, 2022

She is absolutely his insurance policy.

She had ONE JOB! — Herbert Hoover (@Maplelassy) September 29, 2022

Best Korea confirmed for best friend! pic.twitter.com/m67LFKjjSE — David Kudzia ✝️ (@DavidKudzia) September 29, 2022

With North Korea? Since when? — LonghornFan (@KeithFr39288117) September 29, 2022

Don’t look at us, man, we dunno.

We just work here.

***

Related:

Do you even HISTORY?! Randi Weingarten makes a complete tool of herself trying to correct DeSantis on American History and OMG-LOL

This is happening in AMERICA?! REALLY?! Thread on J6 prisoner, US Army disabled veteran Luke Denny, will INFURIATE you

Bro, just take the L! Dem ‘strategist’ Kurt Bardella claiming Republicans will push dress-code policies for women goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!