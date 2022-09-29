The most hilarious, or perhaps saddest, thing about The Florida Phoenix tweeting then deleting a pretty awful tweet about DeSantis as he is dealing with Hurricane Ian is that in their bio they claim they’re ‘Quality journalism for critical times.’

If this is quality journalism we’ll eat our hat.

And your hat too.

They tweeted this …

"I wonder how many of us will think about our elected leaders’ role in causing this to happen. One of them has even been running on what I can only call a pro-hurricane platform." #Florida #HurricaneIan https://t.co/N4LlpudjY6 via @FLPhoenixNews pic.twitter.com/JPVnHTQ7OH — The Florida Phoenix (@FLPhoenixNews) September 29, 2022

OOPS, they deleted it because COWARDS.

Tweets are forever, ya’ toads.

We have no time to respond to liberal media hatred today; the priority is Floridians' lives, not politics. God will judge these cold-hearted activists. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 29, 2022

What she said.

So we’ll respond for them.

A now deleted tweet from the @FLPhoenixNews, a progressive publication in Florida. Just in case you were wondering what the FL Democrats’ talking points will be after the devastation caused by #HurricaneIan in Fort Myers. We keep the receipts Cc. @ChristinaPushaw @BryanDGriffin pic.twitter.com/H5Tbjr6068 — Red Alligator Politics 🇺🇸🇨🇺 (@Floridaner) September 29, 2022

Interesting how Twitter is trying to ‘hide’ this tweet as sensitive content.

Are you drunk? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 29, 2022

Jesus Christ this is beyond the pale. Still trying to dunk on R’s at a time like this. So typical. So abhorrent as usual — KD 🐊🦩🐊🦩🚛🚚 (@KirseyBelle) September 29, 2022

Wait, you paid someone to write this garbage? — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) September 29, 2022

They did indeed.

During a hurricane.

Leftist media always keepin’ it classy.

***

***

