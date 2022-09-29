The most hilarious, or perhaps saddest, thing about The Florida Phoenix tweeting then deleting a pretty awful tweet about DeSantis as he is dealing with Hurricane Ian is that in their bio they claim they’re ‘Quality journalism for critical times.’

If this is quality journalism we’ll eat our hat.

And your hat too.

They tweeted this …

OOPS, they deleted it because COWARDS.

Tweets are forever, ya’ toads.

What she said.

So we’ll respond for them.

Interesting how Twitter is trying to ‘hide’ this tweet as sensitive content.

They did indeed.

During a hurricane.

Leftist media always keepin’ it classy.

***

