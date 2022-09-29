Oh good, our pals in the media are hard at work pushing man-made climate change as Florida is hit by Hurricane Ian. We suppose they want to blame DeSantis for the hurricane and the best way to do that is to pretend he’s somehow responsible.

Sort of like how that crappy rag The Florida Phoenix did …

It’s no coincidence that just a few days ago, Karine Jean-Pierre was claiming Biden’s policies would stop hurricanes.

How anyone can take these ‘climate scientists’ aka firefighters aka journalists seriously is beyond this editor.

Look at this nonsense from Mika Brzezinski:

We bet Mika can even define what a woman is.

Trending

Heh.

Because somehow, someway, MAN is powerful enough to control the climate.

Again, that anyone actually listens to these yahoos is saying something, and that something is NOT good.

Oh, and we can’t leave out Joy Reid – check out the big brain on Joy.

We’re just surprised she didn’t blame white men for hurricanes … maybe we shouldn’t give her any ideas.

But climate change and stuff … we have that magical Inflation Reduction Act that will stop hurricanes …

Just when we think things can’t get any dumber our pals in the media are quick to remind us they absolutely CAN.

***

Related:

Blue-check rag The Florida Phoenix DRAGGED so much for UGLY tweet about DeSantis being PRO-hurricane they deleted (but we got it)

She COULD be the dumbest … ever: Kamala Harris’ speech about North Korea couldn’t have gone MORE wrong (watch)

Do you even HISTORY?! Randi Weingarten makes a complete tool of herself trying to correct DeSantis on American History and OMG-LOL

***
Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeDeSantisHurricane Ianhurricanesjoy reidMika Brzezinskiscience