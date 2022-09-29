Oh good, our pals in the media are hard at work pushing man-made climate change as Florida is hit by Hurricane Ian. We suppose they want to blame DeSantis for the hurricane and the best way to do that is to pretend he’s somehow responsible.

Sort of like how that crappy rag The Florida Phoenix did …

It’s no coincidence that just a few days ago, Karine Jean-Pierre was claiming Biden’s policies would stop hurricanes.

How anyone can take these ‘climate scientists’ aka firefighters aka journalists seriously is beyond this editor.

Look at this nonsense from Mika Brzezinski:

Climate scientist Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) reports: "Hurricanes in the Atlantic have become more intense, partly driven by higher sea surface temperatures linked to human-caused climate change." pic.twitter.com/pFN72GDbgO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 29, 2022

We bet Mika can even define what a woman is.

Hey Mika, name those other hurricanes this season? Oh yeah, there were NONE. Not happened in 50 yrs — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 29, 2022

Heh.

Climate scientist Admiral James Stavridis (@stavridisj): "You know more [hurricanes] are coming, you know we’re going to be dealing with this, as a nation, going into the future, if we can’t get climate under control." pic.twitter.com/YKZkNytjot — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 29, 2022

Because somehow, someway, MAN is powerful enough to control the climate.

Again, that anyone actually listens to these yahoos is saying something, and that something is NOT good.

Oh, and we can’t leave out Joy Reid – check out the big brain on Joy.

Climate scientist @JoyAnnReid: "There is a lot that has changed about the Earth that has made these things worse, right? I mean, these things are thriving because the water is getting warmer … There’s just no doubt, I think, left that it is feeding these beasts.” pic.twitter.com/JfsfsYD47w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 29, 2022

We’re just surprised she didn’t blame white men for hurricanes … maybe we shouldn’t give her any ideas.

I mean 97% of the 38% that responded agreed…. — ☆Abe Froman☆ (@Coalguy1992) September 29, 2022

And the problem with these clowns is that it simply isn't true. 1) https://t.co/MN4dXE22Hq 2) https://t.co/PP5HBoTFZ5 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 29, 2022

But climate change and stuff … we have that magical Inflation Reduction Act that will stop hurricanes …

Just when we think things can’t get any dumber our pals in the media are quick to remind us they absolutely CAN.

***

***

