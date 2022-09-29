As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris made some strange comments about North Korea earlier today … apparently, we’re magically allies with them now.

Or not so much.

There appears to be a correction floating around now:

Correction issued on VP Harris’ Korea remarks >> pic.twitter.com/zdlmsHl1Sm — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) September 29, 2022

So are they saying this wasn’t Kamala’s fault? Are they doing damage control?

And c’mon, even if someone did write this for her you’d think the VICE PRESIDENT would know there’s a problem here with the comments.

One. Heartbeat. Away.

Woof.

Hahahahaha holy shit that's amazing — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 29, 2022

Isn’t there video? Hilarious — Allison (@mad_frogger) September 29, 2022

Yup.

We imagine they’ll play it a lot in North Korea.

Circle back y’all 🙄 — Free2Speak2 (@Jigsaw_Jules) September 29, 2022

Another day, another 🤡 moment. Consistency. — JCrow (@jlc225) September 29, 2022

This is a fair point.

Kamala is the most consistent part of this admin …

In a bad way.

$20 says she couldn't locate North Korea on a map lmao — John D (@RedWingGrips) September 29, 2022

Painful.

So. Very. Painful.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

