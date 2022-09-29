As Twitchy reported earlier, the first openly transgender officer, the one who broke the ceiling and overcame barriers etc. was just indicted for trying to send military info to Russia. You know, like literally colluding with Russia. Yeah, this seems like an important story, right?

Except for our pals in the mainstream media aren’t really covering it … and when they are, they’re leaving out the transgender part.

Even calling this officer Henry, which is technically deadnaming her, right?

Chad Felix Greene was good enough to call them all out:

The 1st openly transgender officer commits treason and the DOJ and media misgender her and none of the major news orgs seem interested in reporting any of it. pic.twitter.com/j0yylBjhsv — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

It’s as if our pals on the Left want to leave out a MAJOR part of this officer’s identity. Wonder why?

I notice there are very few articles about the 1st Trans Officer giving info to Russia and its been over an hour… — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

Yeah, we noticed the same.

Crazy.

Odd.

The article refers to Henry, who is claimed to be the first openly transgender officer, as 'he' and 'husband.' They never mention the trans identity at all.https://t.co/3cxRKxsE2L — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

Strange. You’d think Reuters of all outlets would want to tell the whole story.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’re so totally kidding.

The DOJ is also referring to Henry as 'husband,' and omitting the 'first trans officer' title. 🤔https://t.co/3tOYHjBXEa — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

Gosh, considering they know better … this seems almost deliberate.

*yes, we’re being facetious*

Henry.

They don’t want people to know the first openly transgender officer is a traitor.

Guess that would look bad for the whole TRANS movement.

Newsweek also using male pronouns. Army Major Was Willing to Give Russia Info Until U.S. Declared War: DOJ https://t.co/HO5IciaA7G — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

Major Jamie Lee Henry …

It matters if the government and media are attempting to protect the LGBT community from scrutiny by disguising the gender identity of a government person charged with wrongdoing. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

Of course, it matters.

That’s why we’re not hearing more about it.

Strangely the DOJ is using male pronouns and 'husband' to describe Henry, despite her officially changing her name and gender on military documents in 2015. Any idea why?https://t.co/3tOYHjBXEa https://t.co/nNe0BHmbjw pic.twitter.com/Zm2U3xOzDq — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 29, 2022

Not a great look for the DOJ, media, or the TRANS movement.

Not at all.

***

Related:

‘BEG you to watch this’ –> YouTube demonetizes Matt Taibbi’s video showing high-profile media and Dems claiming 2016 election was STOLEN (watch)

HO-LEE CHIT: Army’s first openly transgender officer (and Lefty-praised ‘pioneer’) indicted for trying to sell soldiers’ medical info to RUSSIA

CNN twists itself into all SORTS of pretzels trying to admit we’re in a recession without SAYING we’re in a recession and HOO BOY

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!