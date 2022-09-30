Democrats have had 50 years to codify Roe into law.

And for whatever reason, they never got around to it. Sort of like illegal immigration … even when they had a supermajority they pushed other horrible things, like Obamacare. One would think it would’ve been easy enough to codify Roe in 2010 with Obama, right?

That’s probably why people are giving Amy Klobuchar such a hard time for claiming we should codify Roe into law NOW.

Roe vs. Wade should be codified into law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 29, 2022

They’ve had PLENTY of opportunities to codify Roe. They chose NOT TO because it’s the carrot they put in front of their lemming supporters. Vote for us or abortion will go away!

That’s literally their big campaign push right now.

What? It wasn't already in the Constitution? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 29, 2022

AHA! We see what he did there.

🔥🔥🔥 — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) September 30, 2022

No, it shouldn't — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) September 30, 2022

Simple.

Accurate.

This works.

why are you lib dems so intent on killing children? — Little Al Panzella (@littleal54) September 30, 2022

Except it can’t be. You may want to reread article one section eight of the constitution. It’s super important. Then read the tenth amendment. Your only recourse is a constitutional amendment and hahaha okay good luck girl. — Redneck Geisha 📿 (@kaya_masters) September 30, 2022

The Federal government can't invent an affirmative right out of something that is 10th A. State's discretion, without enacting a Constitutional amendment. You're welcome for the lesson. — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) September 30, 2022

What a giver.

yes, in 2009 when Obama promised it and Dems had supermajority in Senate and control of House — Sunny Jim (@sunnyjim4) September 29, 2022

And gosh golly gee, they didn’t get it done.

Almost as if that was a freakin’ LIE.

So you're good with a third trimester ban now? — Extremist Whiskey 💜💜 (@RetroWhiskey) September 30, 2022

And you didn't do that when you had majorities before because…? We see you, hairbrush. 👀 — Ultra Trafficker Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 30, 2022

Amy, this is what Dems have delivered:

-food inflation @ 13%

-mortgage rates 🔝7%

-prices at the pumps 50% higher than 1/23

-$9 Trillion in stock market value destroyed in 1 year

-$400 Billion in student loan Cost shift to taxpayers

-$100 billion annually for illegals — The Leadership Lens 🐘🇺🇸 🥋 (@leadership_lens) September 29, 2022

No wonder they’re pushing abortion so hard.

***

Related:

‘It’s the MAGICAL Inflation Fairy!’ Tweep claims inflation is NOT caused by the government in thread and HOO BOY let the schooling BEGIN

Way to go, Slow Joe! Thread listing violent acts against the Right in just the last TEN DAYS an infuriating must-read

‘I KILL babies, hear me ROAR!’ Women’s March claims they’re ‘unapologetically pro-abortion’ and piss off PRO-CHOICE more than pro-life

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!