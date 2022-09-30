Democrats have had 50 years to codify Roe into law.

And for whatever reason, they never got around to it. Sort of like illegal immigration … even when they had a supermajority they pushed other horrible things, like Obamacare. One would think it would’ve been easy enough to codify Roe in 2010 with Obama, right?

That’s probably why people are giving Amy Klobuchar such a hard time for claiming we should codify Roe into law NOW.

They’ve had PLENTY of opportunities to codify Roe. They chose NOT TO because it’s the carrot they put in front of their lemming supporters. Vote for us or abortion will go away!

That’s literally their big campaign push right now.

AHA! We see what he did there.

Trending

Simple.

Accurate.

This works.

What a giver.

And gosh golly gee, they didn’t get it done.

Almost as if that was a freakin’ LIE.

No wonder they’re pushing abortion so hard.

***

Related:

‘It’s the MAGICAL Inflation Fairy!’ Tweep claims inflation is NOT caused by the government in thread and HOO BOY let the schooling BEGIN

Way to go, Slow Joe! Thread listing violent acts against the Right in just the last TEN DAYS an infuriating must-read

‘I KILL babies, hear me ROAR!’ Women’s March claims they’re ‘unapologetically pro-abortion’ and piss off PRO-CHOICE more than pro-life

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAmy KlobucharRoe